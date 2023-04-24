TAIPEI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with high-speed communication development, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) has been growing and widely applied in automotive applications. As a global-leading AIoT solution provider, Innodisk continuously explores related opportunities and integrates group resources to accelerate releasing AI potential in multi-vertical markets. Antzer Tech, a subsidiary of Innodisk Group that focuses on smart V2X applications has recently debuted its new CAN FD Series solution featuring high-speed transmission, large data capacity, and downward compatibility. It is ideal for global customers to aim for the smart application markets of the electric vehicle, self-driving cars, and unmanned system fields under the mass data era.

Innodisk’s Subsidiary Antzer Tech Introduces New CAN FD Solution for 5G V2X and AIoT Smart Manufacturing Applications

CANbus has been indispensable for traditional telematics. Not only does it simplify wiring, but it realizes highly reliable communication without host computers. However, while more IoT and V2X applications emerged, data loading increased which could result in latency and unsatisfying experiences. To overcome the problem, Antzer Tech introduces its new CAN FD solution to release the limitation of data transmission speed and increase the data payload capacity by eight times compared with the CANbus network. Taking the telematics system as an example, it collects multiple system data of power management, radar sensing, cameras, and GPS non-stop. Despite the data transmission complexity, the new CAN FD solution can break through the limitations of CANbus and contribute to unmanned transformation systems in smart manufacturing and logistics scenarios. In addition, the CAN FD solution features high fault tolerance and debugging capabilities to enhance data reliability.

Besides the performance enhancements, the CAN FD solution also meets safety requirements. The solution complies with the industry-level wide-temperature standard. And it features GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and UDR/ADR functions to offer accurate positioning in tunnels, mountains, and other environments with unstable signals, which helps increase transportation safety and optimize management as a strong backing force for unmanned telematics systems.

Continuously expanding the global scope of AIoT, Innodisk understands what pain points vertical customers are facing under their smart transformation. With the new CAN FD Series introduced by its subsidiary Antzer Tech, companies in self-driving cars or smart logistics fields receive a high-efficiency, safe, and flexible option of solutions for fast and stable data transmission. The GADN-FD7L0 and FARO-FD700 have been officially in the market to offer high-speed, excellent performance, and CAN standard downward compatibility for a painless smart upgrade.

