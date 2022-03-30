Innovations of the Canton Fair: Digital "bridge" to Help Enterprises "Go Abroad"

GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair is about to open in April. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canton Fair has set up a 'cloud-based' platform which breaks the limit of time and space to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation. In order to improve the efficiency of online trade matchmaking, many exhibitors specially hired a professional team to train their sales staff on live-streaming skills for another breakthrough.

In June 2020, the 127th Canton Fair kicked off online due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This marked the first time that Canton Fair, the long-established China's trade event, was entirely held online.

Without physical exhibition halls, the full-time, strong interactive online platform with 24/10 exhibitor live-streaming services had broken the limit of time and space, and greatly brought global exhibitors and buyers closer. Many exhibitors adopted new technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) to create an immersive and refreshing experience for buyers. The organizing committee set up 50 virtual exhibition sections for 16 categories and provided services such as 24-hour online promotion, supply and demand matchmaking, and online negotiation. Buyers could place orders and do business without leaving home.

The successful cloud-based Canton Fair was a "lifesaver" for foreign trade enterprises in China and abroad amid COVID-19. According to statistics, the 130th Canton Fair attracted a record-breaking number of 26,000 exhibitors and 3 million exhibits, and tens of thousands of studios were in live-streaming simultaneously. "The Canton Fair online was a temporary expedient amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the results were beyond expectation. The highlights of the online Canton Fair provide new opportunities for online negotiation, online exhibition, cross-border e-commerce and other new models and new forms", said Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.

True to its motto "Canton Fair, Global Share", the Canton Fair is known as the barometer of China's foreign trade. Since its inception in 1957, the Fair has been embracing the trend of digital development, and the exhibition mode has thus made progress from face-to-face to screen-to-screen, and then to online-offline integration. The Fair is expected to create more new business opportunities for more Chinese and foreign enterprises.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

SOURCE Canton Fair