Inspur software's smart education products appeared in this global technology event in Dubai!

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 13th to 17th, the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL was held at the World Trade Center in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. With the theme of "Global Cooperation for the Future AI Economy", this year's exhibition has brought together technology giants and innovative companies from more than 130 countries. Inspur Software made a wonderful appearance with artificial intelligence + smart education overseas solutions.

GITEX GLOBAL is one of the world's largest and most influential technology events. This year's exhibition has brought together more than 6,800 technology companies to showcase cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, smart cities, drones, robots, and autonomous driving.

At this exhibition, Inspur Software focused on overseas products and solutions, including smart education student integrated management systems, education large models and intelligent hardware, and conducted in-depth exchanges on the application scenarios of smart education in the Middle East, AI+ education and the localization path of intelligent hardware.

At present, relying on Inspur's global network, Inspur Software has established market teams and service organizations for Asia-Pacific, Central and Western Asia, North America, South America, Africa and other regions, providing digital transformation services for 50+ countries and regions around the world, and has created typical cases such as the information management system of the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia, the smart classroom in Bangkok, Thailand, and the intelligent software platform of a nursing home in Washington State, USA.