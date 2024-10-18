International experts hail GITEX GLOBAL 2024 as world's largest & best-rated tech event signs off

GITEX GLOBAL met with unanimous praise and plaudits as Friday closed curtain on this year's record-breaking 44 th edition in Dubai

Event described as 'unique' and 'a brilliant vehicle' for cross-continental collaboration by the experts leading tech transformation across key industries globally

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a sensational five-day spectacle which witnessed the entire technology community coverage and connect in a united international effort to forge the future AI economy, Friday saw GITEX GLOBAL 2024 close the curtain on its 44th edition.

Held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX GLOBAL 2024 presented a record-breaking spectacle from 14-18 October, welcoming over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, 1,200 investors alongside governments from more than 180 countries.

Under the theme 'Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy', the world's largest and best-rated tech event was its biggest-ever international edition this time round as local, regional, and global audiences participated alongside experts, enterprises, and nations.

Having fulfilled its promise to provide the perfect platform to build new connections, actuate plans, launch new solutions, and forge new cross-continental alliances. GITEX GLOBAL 2024 has amassed unanimous praise and plaudits. Attendees from all four corners of the world – from Asia, Africa, and Europe to North America, Latin America, and the Middle East – have expressed their delight and satisfaction with the tangible success that has manifested throughout its duration.

Prof. Phil Hart, Chief Researcher – Renewable & Sustainable Energy Research Centre at TII, Abu Dhabi's leading global advanced research & development centre and the Advanced Technology Research Council's (ATRC) dedicated 'applied research' faculty, said: "TII and ATRC are building on a vision of the UAE being a world-leading high-tech hub and this event is vitally important. It's a brilliant vehicle for us to showcase the advancements we're driving and delivering across AI, quantum technology, biotech, and so on while simultaneously putting the UAE on the map.

"There are so many examples across the venue illustrating the value of AI and emerging tech. From efficient energy systems to electric vehicles, the event is empowering us and others to build better tools, solutions, and programmes toward a better world. We're excited to return to GITEX GLOBAL and rollout out revolutionary products in the years ahead. It's going to be amazing."

Uthman Ali, Chief Responsible AI Officer at BP, echoed Professor Hart's sentiments, ranking GITEX GLOBAL in the highest upper echelons of the international events and exhibitions sector. He said: "This is one of the best events I've ever attended with the most unique AI conferences I've seen – the gravity of this event is enormous. It really presents something for every individual, enterprise, and industry involved with AI. You're assured coming to GITEX GLOBAL that if you need to connect, engage, and build relations, this is the place to do that. The event itself is a global hub with everything you could wish to see."

Markus Facklam, Head of Unit International at Berlin Partner, also spoke enthusiastically about GITEX GLOBAL and what sets it apart as the best-rated tech event worldwide, adding: "GITEX GLOBAL is the best place to scale a business because of the matchmaking available for companies. I've been here several times prior to this year and each edition has been special, but 2024 is the best – it's been incredible. It's a place to connect with the global tech community and deep dive into the ecosystem, with a platform for businesses to successfully innovate and expand."

Alongside headline shows and exhibits, GITEX GLOBAL 2024 presented an expansive series of keynote speeches, fireside chats, and specialist panels to explore technology's new frontiers as five different themes took centre stage across the five-day programme.

As government entities, digital agencies, and startups & enterprises finalised even more forward-facing partnerships on "Futuristic Friday", the world's foremost experts converged to discuss the various challenges and opportunities surrounding the energy transition, boosting energy efficiency, and deploying climate tech.

Bernard Dagher, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Grid Solutions, MEA, GE Vernova, said: "The boundaries between industries and tech companies are blurring, with so many constraints to overcome. Everyone wants to decarbonise while competing for the same talent, AI engineers, investor money, raw materials, and semiconductors. There are many equations to solve, and balance is essential. Government & industry leaders must work together in a coordinated effort to establish priorities, harness technology, and redefine the ecosystem."

Sarit Maheshwari, CEO of NTPC Renewables Energy, also gave his perspective on the evolving energy landscape, insisting: "Renewable energy demands globally have accelerated at a pace much faster than originally anticipated – this puts pressure on grid networks that cannot sustain record penetration levels. There is a need now for more smartness alongside new digital tools. Digital technologies will be the backbone of future electricity grids developed – and we see solar projects being pursued worldwide at rapid pace."

GITEX GLOBAL, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, is seamlessly connecting with world's largest network of tech events through a stellar list, including GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, GITEX AFRICA Morocco, and GITEX NIGERIA. These events – locked in across 2025 – are destined to foster further collaboration and drive heightened innovation to shape the tech landscape of tomorrow.

