International Industrial Partners and Nissan Chemical America Announce Partnership to Distribute World's First Brine-Resistant Nanoparticle Technology for Enhanced Oil Recovery in MENA

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Industrial Partners (IIP) today announced that it has entered a distributor partnership with Nissan Chemical America to market and distribute nanoActiv® technology. nanoActiv® is the world's first brine-resistant nanoparticle technology, used in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR). IIP will market nanoActiv® across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), helping oil producers improve recovery efficiency and sustainability.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant advancement in the use of nanotechnology for Enhanced Oil Recovery. Nissan Chemical America's brine-resistant nanoparticle is the only technology of its kind designed to maintain stability and performance in high-salinity environments, conditions that traditionally limit nanoparticle EOR efficiency. The technology enables oil producers to achieve higher recovery rates, lower operational costs, and reduce environmental impact.

Under the agreement, IIP will lead marketing, distribution, and regional support for the technology across MENA and other key markets globally, leveraging IIP's extensive network, experience, and customer base. Nissan Chemical America will oversee product innovation, research, and technical support to ensure optimal performance in field applications.

"We are very excited to partner with Nissan Chemical America to supply nanoActiv® technology, which we believe will transform Enhanced Oil Recovery in the region." – William R. Florman, Co-Founder and President, International Industrial Partners.

"This partnership highlights the commitment of both companies to advance sustainable, high-performance technologies that improve global energy production through innovation and collaboration." – William L. Smith, President, Nissan Chemical America.

About IIP

International Industrial Partners is an industrial development and technology firm that delivers advanced solutions to enhance performance, efficiency, and sustainability across the energy, mining, and water sectors. IIP specializes in integrating innovative technologies into large-scale industrial projects, including Enhanced Oil Recovery, natural gas liquids (NGL) processing, mining waste and metals recovery, and industrial water treatment. Through its global partnerships, IIP connects breakthrough innovations with real-world industry needs to drive smarter, more sustainable operations.

About Nissan Chemical America

Nissan Chemical America, a subsidiary of Nissan Chemical Corporation, is a global leader in advanced materials, nanotechnology, and performance chemicals. The company develops high-value products that improve efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across multiple industries, including energy, electronics, and life sciences. Nissan Chemical America is committed to pioneering innovative solutions that contribute to a cleaner, more efficient, and more sustainable future.

