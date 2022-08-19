International Travel Awards 2022 Winners Announced

International Travel Awards - Year 2022 Winner Announcement by Golden Tree Events Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious award in the travel & hospitality industry around the world which rewards the travel, tourism, and hospitality companies.

Winning an award is always a special moment. Especially an award like the International Travel Awards which has multiple stages in choosing the deserving winners across each region. Participants of the award program are tourism boards, attractions, luxury hotels, 5-star and 4-star hotels, boutique hotels, travel agencies and DMCs. International Travel Awards have an earned reputation as one of the most coveted and sought after awards of the travel trade and are now in their 5th year.

ITA feels proud and happy for the winners who successfully crossed all the 5 stages right from nomination to winning such as; First Level Jury Review, Voting, Final Jury Review, Finalist Evaluation and Winning stage evaluation. The winners were carefully evaluated and judged by 30+ highly experienced jury teams around the world.

The year 2022 programs was a record-breaking season despite the hospitality & tourism industry witnessing a comeback, with over 2,000+ nominations from 6 regions such as Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Oceania and Americas and 300+ winners.

International Travel Awards 2022 is organized by Golden Tree Events Organizing and Managing, Dubai - UAE which organizes other awards programs such as

International Spa Awards

International Dining Awards

International GM Awards

World's Best of Best Awards

World Salon Awards

Global Tourism Awards

International Travel Awards

The partners of International Travel Awards 2022 are Travel CEO - Travel Agency CRM Software, HotelApp software, The Hotel Guest Service App and Restaurant QR Code App

The International Travel Awards team congratulates all its nominees and winners. ITA is privileged to announce the winners of year 2022.

DoubleTree by Hilton Bodrum Işıl Club Resort,Muğla, Bodrum,Turkey - Best Family Beach Resort Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Dubai Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best 4 Star Hotel Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa, Switzerland - Best 5 Star Hotel, Best Spa Hotel The View at the Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Tourism Development Project The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Doha, Qatar - Best Luxury Hotel Caldera Yachting,Fira, Greece - Best Luxury Yacht Company Rixos Premium Bodrum,Bodrum, Turkiye - Best 5 Star Luxury Resort , Best Design Hotel S Hotel Group,Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Hotel Management Company Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi , UAE - Best Family Theme Park Avalon Resort & SPA,Miskolctapolca,Hungary - Best Family Resort DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island,Ras Al Khaimah ,United Arab Emirates - Best Family Beach Resort The Ascott Ltd - Citadines Bayfront, Vietnam - Best Business Serviced Apartments Fairmont Mayakoba, Mexico - Best Spa Hotel , Best Luxury Hotel Maison Privee,Dubai, UAE - Best Holiday Villa Rental Company ,Best Holiday Homes Rental Company Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road,Saudi Arabia - Best Business Hotel Residence Inn by Marriott Montreal Downtown,Canada - Best Business Hotel bnbme Holiday Homes by Hoteliers,Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Holiday Homes Rental Company Aloe Boutique & Suites 5*, Chania,Greece - Best Adults only Boutique Hotel Dark Sky Alqueva Official Observatory, Borba, Portugal - Best Tourism Attraction Grand Millennium Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Boutique Hotel Lyall Hotel and Spa,Victoria, Australia - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Kids friendly Resort Hoar Cross Hall,Burton-on-Trent, United Kingdom - Best Spa Resort Dreamland Oasis Hotel,Chakvi, Georgia - Best Beach Resort Dukes,The palm a royal Hideaway Hotel, Dubai, UAE - Best Luxury Hotel Discovery Yachting, Corfu, Greece - Best Yacht Company Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Holiday Homes Rental Company Atana Musandam Resort, Oman - Best Cultural Resort Vegan Travel Asia by VegVoyages, Georgetown, United States - Best Tour Operator FORM Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Boutique Hotel Oddfellows On The Park, Cheadle, United Kingdom - Best Boutique Hotel Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, Abu Dhabi, UAE - Best Water Park 1000 Island Hotels and Resorts, Ahmedabad, India - Best Wellness Resort The Wheatbaker,Lagos,Nigeria - Best Boutique Hotel Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, UAE - Best Must See Attraction FYLY EXCLUSIVE YACHTS, Athens,Greece - Best Luxury Yacht company PANORAMA SAMUI RESIDENCES,Koh Samui,Thailand - Best Luxury Seaview Residences Tang Palace Hotel, Accra,Ghana - Best Business Hotel The Bizton, Jamshedpur, India - Best New Hotel The Prestige Hotel, Georgetown, Malaysia - Best Design Hotel TRADITIONAL COMFORT, Nepal - Best Boutique Retreat LUX* South Ari Atoll, Maldives - Best Family All-Inclusive Hotel Palais de Chine Hotel,Taipei, Taiwan - Best Luxury Hotel Bliss Sanctuary For Women Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia - Best Spa & Wellness Sanctuary Karibu World,Dar es Salaam, Tanzania - Best Corporate Travel Company Crown Hotel,Papua new guinea - Best Boutique Hotel Swahili Beach Resort, Diani, Kenya - Best Beach Resort Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham Abuja, Abuja, Nigeria - Best 4 Star Hotel Machaba Safaris, Botswana - Best Tented Safari Camp L'Escale Resort,Seychelles - Best Boutique Resort Marijani Beach Resort & Spa,Pwani Mchangani, Tanzania - Best Beach Resort Shamba Travel and Tours Ltd,Lusaka, Zambia - Best Travel Agency Ker & Downey Africa, Cape Town, South Africa - Best Luxury Tour Operator Poseidon Expeditions, Providence, USA - Best Polar Expedition Cruise Operator The Polar Travel Company, Florida, USA - Best Travel Agency View Peru & Signatures, Cusco, Peru - Best Luxury Camping Company Sofia's Travel, LLC, Birmingham, USA - Best Travel Agency Hotel Cartagena Plaza, cartagena, Colombia - Best Family Hotel Pénareia Floripa, Florianópolis, Brazil - Best Beach Hotel Vista Quince, Guatemala - Best Scenic View Hotel Ionian Ray Yachting, Greece - Best Private Luxury Yacht company Ionian Ray VIP Car Transfers,Greece - Best Car Rental Company Yas Waterworld,Abu Dhabi, UAE - Best Water Theme Park Luxva Hotel Boutique, Guayaquil, Ecuador - Best Boutique Hotel Silavadee Pool Spa Resort, Amphoe Ko Samui, Thailand - Best Honeymoon Hotel MIgreeCE, Athens, Greece - Best Destination Management Company Astor Garden, Bulgaria - Best Luxury Beach Hotel Dizak ketex, Prague, Czechia - Best Destination Management Company So French DMC, Paris, France - Best Destination Management Company exclusive france tours, Nice, France - Best Destination Management Company TRAVEL GOALS UK (PVT) LTD, London, United Kingdom - Best Tour Operator CARTER, Warsaw, Poland - Best Luxury Tour Operator Bharad Travel, Sevilla, Spain - Best Travel Agency GuruWalk, Valencia, Spain - Best Online Travel Marketplace Company Book To World Travel, Antalya, Turkey - Best B2B Travel Provider VICTORIA TRAVELS, Doha, Qatar - Best Travel Agency Sofia Travel, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates - Best Tour Operator The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa,phuket, Thailand - Best Private Island Resort Tiqets, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Best Online Travel Agency The Leeton Heritage Motor Inn,Leeton, Australia - Best Motel Wingie Enuygun Group, Middle East - Best Online Travel Agency Bunaken Oasis Dive & Spa Resort, Bunaken, Indonesia - Best Dive Resort Sama-Sama Hotel KL International Airport, Kualalumpur, Malaysia - Best Airport Hotel GRAND HYATT DUBAI, Dubai, UAE - Best Hotel & Conference Centre AMAZING BAHRAIN,Manama, Bahrain - Best Destination Management Company Rumours Luxury Villas & Spa, Rarotonga,Cook Islands - Best Luxury Private Pool villa resort The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel, Doha, Qatar - Best Business Hotel Ascott International Management, Indonesia, Indonesia - Best Serviced Apartment Madulkelle Hotels and Lodges (PVT) LTD, kandy, Sri Lanka - Best Boutique Hotel MELIA BA VI MOUNTAIN RETREAT, Ha Noi, Vietnam - Best Wellness Resort Marina Sharm Hotel, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt - Best 4 Star Hotel Maritim Crystals Beach Hotel, Mauritius - Best Family Hotel Hotel Himmelrich, Kriens, Switzerland - Best Boutique Hotel Radisson Collection Paradise Resort & Spa, Sochi, Russia - Best Coastal Resort Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem, Jakarta, Indonesia - Best 4 Star Hotel Delonix Hotel Karawang, West Java, Indonesia - Best Eco/Green Hotel The Wind Boutique Resort & Spa, Vung Tau,Vietnam - Best Boutique Resort Hotel Cartagena Plaza, cartagena, Colombia - Best Family Hotel YO1 Health Resort, Monticello, United States - Best Wellness Resort Taumeasina Island Resort, Apia, Samoa - Best Luxury Beach Hotel Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune, India - Best Luxury Wellness Resort Hilton Doha, Doha, Qatar - Best Beach Hotel The Botanica Sanctuary, Bogor, Indonesia - Best Mountain Hotel

SOURCE International Travel Awards