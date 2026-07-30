Investec Selects Infosys Finacle SaaS Platform on Microsoft Azure for Digital Banking Transformation

JOHANNESBURG and BENGALURU, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), today announced that Investec, a leading international bank and wealth manager, has selected the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Microsoft Azure to modernize its banking operations across South Africa, the UK, Mauritius, and the Channel Islands. As part of this multi-country, large-scale transformation program, the bank will migrate from its legacy platforms to Finacle, establishing a future-ready technology foundation aligned with the next phase of its growth strategy.

Under this transformation program, the bank will adopt the Finacle Deposits Suite, Finacle Lending Suite, Finacle Virtual Accounts Management, and Finacle Liquidity Management Solution on a multi-region Finacle SaaS platform. This integrated platform will enable Investec to enhance business agility, drive higher operational efficiency, and continually meet regulatory compliance, while supporting its evolving business and client needs.

Key benefits that the bank will gain, include:

Finacle's real-time data and AI foundations will help position the bank to scale AI adoption, enhance data readiness, and unlock actionable insights, enabling more intelligent, future-ready banking experiences to market. The Finacle Lending Suite will empower Investec to accelerate lending growth, deliver seamless end-to-end digital journeys, and bring more personalized offerings to markets with greater speed and confidence. The Finacle Virtual Accounts Management will help the bank unlock compelling cash management propositions for corporate clients by simplifying collections and payments through real-time reconciliation, enhanced transparency, and a more streamlined account structure. The Finacle Liquidity Management Solution will empower the bank with real-time visibility and control over cash positions and working capital across entities driving sharper liquidity optimization, stronger controls, and more informed financial decisions. The next-generation Finacle platform, backed by an extensive API suite, will enable the bank to connect seamlessly across the wider fintech ecosystem, accelerating innovation and enabling differentiated offerings to the market faster. The cloud-native SaaS implementation through the Microsoft Marketplace will give the bank the scale, resilience, and performance needed to grow with evolving demand, supported by a secure, high-availability technology foundation.

Lyndon Subroyen, Global Head of Digital and Technology for Investec Group, said, "Our partnership with Infosys Finacle and Microsoft Azure marks a step change in our digital transformation journey. We are building a stronger digital foundation that allows us to scale with our clients, deliver a more seamless and personalized experience, and operate with greater precision. Digital is no longer a layer that supports the business, it is integral to how we grow, deepen client relationships, and improve our efficiency."

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "At Infosys Finacle, we are committed to helping banks accelerate growth by inspiring better banking. Our next-generation, cloud-native banking solutions are designed to help institutions like Investec accelerate innovation, strengthen operational agility, and deliver more intelligent and personalized experiences at scale. By combining open APIs and events-driven architecture, with strong data and AI foundations, Finacle will empower Investec to stay ahead of evolving client expectations and unlock new avenues for value creation and delivery."

About Investec

Investec Group is a leading international bank and wealth manager, with a regional focus in Southern Africa and the United Kingdom, complemented by a strategic presence in Continental Europe, Channel Islands, Dubai, India, Mauritius, Switzerland and the United States.

Investec partners with private, corporate, and institutional clients, and delivers tailored solutions with exceptional service in the areas of private banking and wealth management, and corporate and investment banking. Investec is driven by its purpose to create enduring worth for all its stakeholders.

The Group was established in 1974 and currently has approximately 8,000 employees. Investec has a dual-listed company structure with primary listings on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release, including those concerning our future events, future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance and our offerings and collaborations are "forward looking statements" intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, our industry, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, and certain other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, particularly in the United States, our Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, cybersecurity matters, the outcome of pending litigation and the US government investigation, and the effect of current and future tariffs. These and additional factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that the results or outcomes referred to in any of the forward-looking statements will be achieved. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.