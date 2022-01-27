Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Venkatesh Iyer launch their exclusive NFTs

- The Indian trio announce their association with cricket NFT platform Rario

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Venkatesh Iyer join a slew of cricketers venturing into the NFT space with Rario - the world's first cricket NFT platform. The association will allow Rario to mint exclusive, officially licensed NFTs of the trio's iconic cricketing moments for cricket fans around the globe.

Over the past few months, Rario has also announced Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers, Zaheer Khan, Rashid Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw as their brand ambassadors.

Speaking about the association, pacer Ishant Sharma said, "Since my debut in 2007, I have seen up close how technology has evolved and elevated the game. So, it is important that the way we enjoy and consume cricket also keeps up with the times. I am looking forward to engaging with this exciting world and connecting with my fans in a new way."

"We grew up playing with cricket trump cards, and I always used to imagine the day I would have my name on such a card," says speedster Mohammed Siraj. "I am delighted to go one step further and launch my very own digital and futuristic version of a collectible in the form of NFTs. I can't wait to share these with the people who continue to support me on my journey to greater heights."

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer added, "From finishing my MBA degree and nearly starting a career in finance, to having a breakthrough IPL and getting selected for the national side, I have been on a whirlwind journey over the last few years. This association with Rario has given me a chance to bring my passions together in one place. I hope I can give cricket fans many NFT-worthy moments throughout my career."

Meanwhile, Rario CEO and Co-Founder Ankit Wadhwa said, "Ishant revolutionised the art of fast bowling in India and Siraj is carrying the torch forward, while Venkatesh Iyer is one of the most exciting all-rounders India has seen in the recent past. Their dynamic on-field performances have made them fan-favourites around the world. We are extremely proud to have them on board. I am confident that their NFTs will be some of the most sought after in the Rarioverse."

Visit: RARIO | Marketplace for NFT Digital Collectibles

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655844/Rario_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Rario