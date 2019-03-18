Istanbul Launches Global Tourism Campaign: 'Visit Istanbul'

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality has started a new digital tourism project called "Visit İstanbul" to tell about the historical and cultural values of İstanbul on an international scale. Middle East Countries, United Kingdom, Russia, USA, Germany, France, India, and China have been determined as target countries. Throughout one year, a different tourism-oriented project will be carried out with target countries particularly via digital platforms.

First introductory movie is launched.

The first 'History' themed introductory movie of Visit İstanbul project 'Meet With History Of Your Dream City' has been published on project's social media pages. In the movie, including original pieces of music, extremely colorful and magnificent scenes about the monumental history of Istanbul are shown. The next movie will be 'Gastronomy Istanbul' introducing the cuisine of Istanbul.

Fashion phenomenons meet in İstanbul.

For the project, four fashion phenomenons of social media have met in İstanbul at the start of the campaign. Laura Comolli from Italy, Barbora Ondrackova from the Czech Republic, Michèle Krusi from Switzerland and Simla Canpolat from Turkey took a full city tour over 3 days and shared images with their followers.

The big meeting is at the end of March!

Within the scope of 'Visit İstanbul' which is also known as Turkey's first official city marketing project, world-famous travel stars, notably Jeniffer Tuffen from England, Dotz Soh from Singapore and Umit Yoruk from Turkey, will meet in İstanbul over 5 days between 17-21 March.

Check 'Visit İstanbul" social media accounts:

https://visit.istanbul/

https://twitter.com/visitist

https://www.instagram.com/visitist/

https://facebook.com/visitistofficial

