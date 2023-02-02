Jazeera Paints Introduces Color Trends 2023 "Tranquility"

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 21, 2023, Jazeera Paint debuted Color Trends 2023 in the Roman Theater of King Abdullah Digital City in Riyadh. Senior architects and engineers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, and Iraq were invited to the launch by Mr. Abdullah bin Saud Alromaih, the CEO. Along with Jazeera Paints staff and other social media influencers, prominent real estate developers also attended the event.

Mr. Mohammed Alnhet, a social media influencer, hosted the event. Jazeera Paints' Business Development Director, Mr. Wael bin Mohammed Alromaih, gave a speech during which he expressed his joy and welcomed the event's distinguished guests. He also debuted the company's Color Trends 2023 and spoke about the story behind the selection of colors for this year. Mr. Emad Marzouq was next to present to the visitors a brief on the history of colors. He explained how colors were first used by man to paint and decorate rocks, caverns, and temples, as well as how systems for obtaining colors from plants like flowers and trees were devised. The visitors were then enthralled by each color booth as Mahmoud Sorour's serene music played in the background. The attendees were welcomed to the gala dinner around the end of the ceremony.

The CEO of Jazeera Paints, Mr. Abdullah bin Saud Alromaih, expressed his delight and pleasure at the launch ceremony, which symbolizes Jazeera Paints' ongoing march over the years to develop and care in its color selection to fit the demands and preferences of their consumers. The senior engineers, designers, and architects were also thanked for participating; without their presence, the CEO noted, the celebration would not have been complete.

Jazeera Paints' color experts conduct a series of tests and research to carefully select and choose colors that consider the psychological impact of colors on humans and how we interact with them. Four collections of colors make the Color Trends 2023 palette. The first Serenity collection stands out for its serene tones that recall nature and opulent rural spaces. The second collection, Balance, with its simple colors is a peaceful reflection of the beautiful landscape. Third is Confidence, a collection designed to inspire, by their strong sense of self, people to overcome obstacles to their peace of mind. The last collection is Continuity, which will offer you the confidence and tenacity to carry on with your own journey toward tranquility.

We were keen to highlight each color's psychological characteristics and completely embrace their significance when combined while creating Color Trends 2023, Tranquility. The colors in Color Trends 2023 were handpicked as Jazeera Paints is aware of the impact that colors have on the eyes and soul. We wanted to introduce colors that express warmth and simplicity, that remind us of our commitment to ourselves to find peace and appreciate the moment. To help us find inner peace that modern man seeks to overcome the obstacles of the modern world; Color Trends 2023 is a collection of colors we hope can inspire spiritual tranquility.

https://youtu.be/_PIFssPl5NY

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994056/Al_Jazeera_Paints.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994055/Al_Jazeera_Paints_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994054/Al_Jazeera_Paints_3.jpg

SOURCE Al Jazeera Paints