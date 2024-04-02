Join Huasun's Heterojunction Showcase in Abu Dhabi: Lighting Up the Future of Solar

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shift towards green solar energy, widely recognized as the most prominent current and future energy source, is pivotal in creating a zero-carbon earth for all humankind. As the solar industry strives to generate power more efficiently, at lower costs, and in a greener manner, innovation becomes the driving force.

Huasun Energy's Heterojunction Tour in Abu Dhabi 2024

Heterojunction technology (HJT), a key innovation, has garnered widespread attention within the industry due to its exceptional performance in photovoltaic systems. With attributes such as ultra-high efficiency, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and high energy yield, HJT has emerged as a game-changer. Huasun Energy, the world's largest HJT manufacturer, is proud to lead the charge in advancing and commercializing this cutting-edge technology.

To showcase its leading HJT technology and state-of-the-art HJT products—encompassing wafers, cells, and modules—suited for diverse PV scenarios including large-scale utility, commercial and industrial, residential, offshore, and vertical installations, Huasun will be exhibiting at the upcoming World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi from April 16 to 18, at booth 6420. Together with the grand expo, Huasun will unveil its brand-new zero busbar (0BB) heterojunction module for the first-time outside China on April 18, along with a series of thought-provoking presentations, case studies, and an exclusive gala dinner.

Featuring the industry-leading temperature coefficient of -0.24%, Huasun's HJT products excel in energy yield, particularly in hot climates. Empirical case studies reveal that heterojunction solar modules generate more electricity in hot environments compared to those with TOPCon technology. During this tour in Abu Dhabi, Huasun is set to showcase the pinnacle of HJT innovation and deliver top-tier products to the Middle East region.

Agenda at a Glance- Huasun Heterojunction Tour Abu Dhabi 2024

April 15 @ Solar Energy Storage Future MENA Summit

- Jacky Chan, Director of Overseas KA Sales and Project Development at Huasun Energy, will be sharing insights on the exceptional performance of cutting-edge heterojunction solar technology across various photovoltaic applications, and its role in advancing towards a zero-carbon world.

April 16-18 @ World Future Energy Summit, ADNEC

Huasun Booth #6420

- Presentations- HJT Technology & Application in the Market

- Rounds of Partnership Signing Ceremony

- Launch of pv magazine Huasun Special Edition- the industry's first publication expounding on HJT technology, markets and applications

- Always-on Fun Events: food & drinks, panda receptionist, taking pictures, fabulous Chinese traditional giveaways…

April 18 Afternoon @ Abu Dhabi

Huasun HJT Exclusive Workshop & Gala (in association with Nextracker)

- Presentations- HJT Empirical Analysis; Photovoltaic Market Trend and Analysis; Heterojunction & Intelligent Solar Tracker Solution; Case Study- World Largest HJT Solar Park

- Huasun HJT 0BB New Product Unveiling Ceremony

About Huasun Energy

Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd (Huasun) is a forefront technological innovation enterprise specializing in the R&D and large-scale manufacturing of ultra-high efficiency n-type silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar wafers, cells and modules. Recognized as the industrial pioneer of HJT technology in China, Huasun has supplied more than 4GW of HJT products to over 40 countries worldwide. Huasun currently has a 20GW capacity of high-efficiency HJT products, making it the largest HJT manufacturer in the world. The company plans to achieve 40GW of HJT capacity by the end of 2025.

