Kevin Hart to Make 5 Lucky Contestants' Dreams Come True With Global #MarsShot Campaign; Winners to be Announced during Live Virtual Event Hosted by Kevin Hart on Facebook

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five finalists of the UAE's #MarsShot campaign, inspired by the UAE's recently launched Mars Hope Probe, have been shortlisted. Three winners will be announced on August 5th during a live stream hosted by superstar Kevin Hart who will be joined by celebrity guest judges: Award-winning storyteller and former monk Jay Shetty, World Tennis Champion Sania Mirza, and Humanitarian, Co-Founder of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans. Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, UAE is also part of the celebrity judging panel.



Five finalists catapulted to the live event after an online public vote are: Dolly Aswani, 24, from India, Ward Taim Hassan, 14, from Syria, Reina Ozbay, 11, from The USA, Astrid Corina, 26, from Romania and Williamson Sintyl, 27 from Haiti. The inspiring dreams of the finalists range from building a walk-in center for reading and writing in India, to inspiring the world through music to champion the plight of human trafficking.



The global digital campaign, inspired by the UAE's own Mars Shot, is a partnership between the UAE and Hollywood superstar Kevin Hart.

Dreamers from across the world were asked to share their dream in a one-minute video posted to their Instagram accounts tagging #MarsShot



Kevin Hart said: "I am moved by all the entries and hope this has inspired people to always push forward. I am committed to empowering individuals to change their realities for the better and I could not have wished for a better partner to start this movement than The Emirates."



Her Excellency Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, said: "The response to this competition has been overwhelming. It is also a time of hope and limitless opportunities, and a time to inspire our youth. The #MarsShot is a representation and a message to youth all over the world to dream the impossible, and then achieve it."



Jay Shetty said: "It is so important to encourage each other to dream, especially at a time of so much global change. Dreams can help drive us into the future."



For more streaming details visit www.marsshot.ae and @marsshot

