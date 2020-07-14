Khaleej Times Hosts Citizenship by Investment Webinar on July 16 With Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and Other Special Guests

The event starts with a conversation with Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris. He will share the country's experience in responding to COVID-19 efficiently, and what it means for investor immigration. Mr Les Khan, the CEO of the country's Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), joins the following panel discussion. Ms Natasha Jones, Legal Assistant at CS Global Partners' government advisory practice will share application-related advice.

"Immigrant investor programs have long been seen as a tool to offer an opportunity to deserving people from across the globe to settle in a country which otherwise wouldn't be possible," writes Khaleej Times. Citizenship by Investment programmes also help countries "attract the private investors from all parts of the world looking for a better standard of living and a safer environment. With COVID-19 bringing the world to a standstill, private investors […] are realigning the[ir] life goals and strategies and focusing more on a better, safe and a prosperous future for their families."

On July 3rd, 2020, the CIU announced a new time-limited offer that suits Middle Eastern families applying together to St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme. Now, a family of up to four can contribute US$150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund, instead of the usual US$195,000. This applies only to the fund option, which remains the fastest route to second citizenship.

Adding the Accelerated Application Process feature means that investors can receive their citizenship within 60 days or less. All applicants must first pass the Programme's due diligence checks.

In return, new economic citizens can live, work and study in the country, and enjoy all the social, economic and business opportunities St Kitts and Nevis presents. They can also usually travel visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival to over 150 countries and territories. Foreign Minister Mark Brantley ensures that more visa waiver agreements are signed regularly.

