KILDE, a Singaporean private debt investment platform, has raised US$450,000 led by Purple Ventures in pre-seed funding round, supported by Startupbootcamp Dubai.

"Digital lenders allow underbanked consumers and SMEs to get sustainable loans and build their credit history. Transforming these loans into investable assets provides a unique market opportunity. We are here to streamline this process," said Radek Jezbera, co-founder of KILDE.

KILDE has already opened credit facilities to 8 digital lenders with the overall credit limit of more than US$30m. It will further expand to include more digital lenders from the SEA, MENA, and Eastern Europe.

Purple Ventures is a European private venture capital fund investing smart seed money into early-stage fintech startups with a proven business model expanding their business globally.

KILDE is also backed by the Startupbootcamp Fintech Dubai. "We are extremely excited about KILDE, as we see the enormous potential that the undisrupted private debt market has to offer. We believe KILDE has the right team to execute and grow to become a central player between investors and lenders, and we look forward to working with them over the coming years," said Mohamad Sabouneh, Managing Director of Startupbootcamp Fintech Dubai.

Singapore with its progressive regulatory regime and easy access to liquidity is preferred headquarters to many Fintech businesses. Fintech investment in Singapore reached US$346 million in 2020, representing 6.2% of all that was raised in Asia according to Singapore Fintech Report 2021. Dubai, on the other hand, is the leading financial hub in the MENA and South Asia, with DIFC being the largest fintech hub in the MENA region. Exposure to both markets creates outstanding opportunities for KILDE and its clients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441773/KILDE_Team.jpg

Related Links

https://kilde.sg



SOURCE KILDE