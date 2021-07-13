KL Deemed-to-be University, India announces Counselling for Engineering and Non-engineering Programs for Admission Session 2021; Scholarships worth USD 6 Million for International Students

- KLEEE Results announced for 40,000+ students appeared for KL Deemed-to-be University's online proctored Engineering Entrance Exam 2021

- Counselling from 19th July for Engineering, Management, Science & Humanities, Lateral Entry and all Programs at its two Campuses in India

- USD 6 Million Scholarships for International students

VADDESWARAM, India, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KL Deemed-to-be University, one of the leading universities in India for graduation and higher education, has announced the results of KL Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 (KLEEE-2021) and will conduct Counselling from 19th July for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the University.

The results were presented by Dr. N.Venkatram, Incharge Vice-Chancellor, Dr. K Ramakrishna, Convenor, Admissions Committee, Dr. J Srinivasa Rao, Director, Admissions and Dr. M Kishore Babu, Dean, Management, Humanities and Sciences. Dr. J. Srinivasa Rao mentioned that 40,000+ students from India and various countries have appeared for the entrance examinations for Engineering and other courses of management, humanities and sciences, and the institution will be giving high priority to students from International countries.

To encourage and nurture talent, KL Deemed-to-be University has announced an allocation of USD 6 Million of Scholarships for international students. "To enable a strong platform for talent coming from other countries with high potential, KL Deemed-to-be University will be offering 50% scholarships for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs that include Engineering and Non-engineering streams," said Dr. N. Venkatram.

Scholarships through exemptions in fees will be provided to the students attending the online counselling. The details are available on https://www.kluniversity.in/IR.

About KL Deemed-to-be University

Founded in 1980 as KL College of Engineering, KL Deemed-to-be University, India brings an academic legacy of 40 years. It was accredited by NAAC with A++ grade and Category-I Institution by UGC, MHRD, Govt. of India in 2019. Ranked 41st in the NIRF 2020 rankings of top Universities of India, it is situated in a spacious 100-acre campus in Vijayawada and has another world-class campus in Hyderabad. The University has collaborations with 64 foreign Universities across 16 countries providing students international exposure through internships and exchange programs. The intellectual resources include 1,200+ faculty members, with 700+ Ph.D. faculty members. The University also rejoices an impeccable placement track record of placing 20,000 students in reputed companies so far. For more details please visit https://www.kluniversity.in.

Contact:

Dr. J Srinivasa Rao

Director, Admissions

+91 9490361111

Related Links

https://www.kluniversity.in



SOURCE KL University