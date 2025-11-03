Korean Government-Backed Startups Take the Stage at Saudi Arabia's BIBAN 2025

- KISED's K-Startup Pavilion brings 26 cutting-edge innovators to the Middle East's largest entrepreneurship event

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED, www.kised.or.kr ), a public agency under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea, is accelerating the global expansion of promising Korean startups.

This November 5–8, 2025, KISED will organize the "K-Startup Pavilion" at BIBAN 2025, Saudi Arabia's premier entrepreneurship and SME exhibition hosted by Monsha'at (SME General Authority), presenting 26 high-potential startups to Middle Eastern investors and partners.

Since 2023, KISED has partnered with Monsha'at to operate the K-Startup Pavilion — a government-backed initiative designed to showcase Korean innovation and foster startup collaboration between the two countries.

The pavilion serves as a comprehensive platform where participating companies receive end-to-end support: booth installation and branding, business matching and investor meetings, local media promotion and networking events.

Located at Startup Door SU-36, 38 and 40, the pavilion will feature smart mobility, AI, healthtech, greentech, and content innovation companies aligned with Saudi Vision 2030's goals of diversification and sustainable growth.

The 26 startups represent Korea's technological strengths across future-oriented sectors — from next-generation electric-vehicle charging and eVTOL aerospace solutions to AI-driven industrial automation, digital healthcare, clean technology, and smart tourism content. Their participation underscores KISED's commitment to building mutually beneficial innovation partnerships between Korea and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, KISED will operate a "Startup Korea" inbound promotion booth within the exhibition halls, introducing Korea's startup and innovation policies along with various programs supporting foreign startups entering the Korean market.

Yoo Jong-pil, President of KISED, stated "BIBAN is Saudi Arabia's flagship entrepreneurship and SME exhibition, serving as a core platform for industrial transformation and innovation under Vision 2030. Through the K-Startup Pavilion, KISED is committed to helping Korean startups build technology partnerships and attract investment opportunities in the Middle East market."

On November 5 evening (7PM, Braira Qurthubah Hotel), KISED will host "K-Startup Night", a networking event designed to highlight the excellence of Korean startups and connect them with regional investors, government representatives, and corporate partners.(Registration : https://luma.com/dz2msdeh )

Through BIBAN 2025, KISED aims to strengthen the foundation for Korean startups to enter Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC region, while expanding public-private partnerships in line with Vision 2030's innovation agenda.

Participating Korean startup profiles are available on the website https://kexpobot.com.