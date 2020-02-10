Laserfiche Brings the Future of Work to Saudi Arabia with Empower Summit Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has announced that Laserfiche Empower Summit Riyadh will take place March 31 to April 1, 2020 at Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences. Marking the first of three Laserfiche Empower Summit events slated for this year, attendees will gain industry-specific insights into implementing Laserfiche to enhance business processes and build more digitally driven, connected and intelligent enterprises.

"We are thrilled to bring the inspiration and knowledge-sharing opportunities from Empower, Laserfiche's annual global conference, to Saudi Arabia's historic capital city," said Sean Tang, Laserfiche International managing director and VP of International Business. "Empower Summit is a platform for our diverse global community to share best practices and discuss how their organizations are actively building the future of work. Following last year's inaugural event in Edinburgh, we have localized and adapted key insights and perspectives to the needs of the Middle East and North Africa's industries, business environments and work processes."

Laserfiche Empower Summit Riyadh will offer a variety of exclusive sessions and courses that cover experiences from Laserfiche users, including business executives and IT professionals. Conference-goers can attend:

Hands-on training and tracks for users of all levels, with practical use cases, product feature updates, labs and industry insights and applications delivered by IT experts from the Laserfiche development team.

for users of all levels, with practical use cases, product feature updates, labs and industry insights and applications delivered by IT experts from the Laserfiche development team. Thought leadership sessions from business executives and other professionals sharing experiences deploying Laserfiche in their organizations, as well as perspectives on digital transformation in enhancing efficiency, customer service and innovation.

from business executives and other professionals sharing experiences deploying Laserfiche in their organizations, as well as perspectives on digital transformation in enhancing efficiency, customer service and innovation. Keynote addresses from members of Laserfiche International and representatives from BMB, exclusive distributor for Laserfiche in the MENA region.

from members of Laserfiche International and representatives from BMB, exclusive distributor for Laserfiche in the MENA region. Networking sessions with members of the Laserfiche global community, including executives, technical experts, solution providers and users from around the world.

Attendees can choose from two different pass options: The Two-Day pass offers full access to all tracks and sessions on both days of the event. The Half-Day pass allows public entry to select sessions on March 31 for an introductory exploration of the Laserfiche community and solutions.

Following the conclusion of Empower Summit Riyadh, Laserfiche has scheduled Empower Summit events in Amsterdam from May 13 – 14 and in Hong Kong from Sept. 16 – 17.

To find out more or register for the event, please visit the Empower Summit Riyadh site.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche® to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626078/Laserfiche_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.laserfiche.com



SOURCE Laserfiche