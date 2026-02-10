LG ELECTRONICS SHOWCASES AI-POWERED HOME SOLUTIONS TAILORED FOR THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

LG Presented Region-Optimized Clothing Care, Kitchen and Cleaning Solutions at LG InnoFest 2026 MEA

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) introduced a comprehensive lineup of AI-powered home solutions tailored for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at LG InnoFest 2026 MEA, which took place in Abu Dhabi from February 3-5. Under the theme "Innovation, Forward Together," the exhibition highlighted LG's latest developments across clothing care, kitchen, built-in kitchen and total cleaning solutions, with a focus on user-centric design and regional relevance.

Returning after a seven-year hiatus, LG InnoFest is the company's signature regional event for key partners and media. Designed as a "festival" that celebrates innovation, cooperation and the Life's Good philosophy, LG InnoFest 2026 MEA reflects LG's long-term commitment to, and growing presence in markets throughout the MEA region.

AI Core-Tech Powers Next-Generation Clothing Care Solutions

LG is strengthening its residential laundry lineup for the MEA with appliances that combine larger capacities, premium design and proprietary AI Core-Tech. The latest models deliver a more intelligent and efficient washing and drying experience with features such as AI Wash and AI Dry.

The lineup is led by the award-winning 29-inch LG SIGNATURE WashCombo™, a premium all-in-one washer-dryer with the world's largest capacity. LG also showcases an expanded LG WashTower™ lineup, introducing a new 25-inch model alongside existing 24-inch and 27-inch versions to support a wider range of installation environments. LG WashTower products integrate a separate washer and dryer into a single vertical structure to improve usability and space efficiency.

Making its debut at InnoFest, the new 27-inch WashCombo™ is ideal for larger households with its impressive 25-kilogram washing capacity and 21-kilogram drying capacity. Equipped with LG's DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ technology, the model is designed to support stable, effective drying performance and enhanced energy efficiency. LG's laundry solution range also includes a new front-load washer with a sleek, flat design, an integrated LCD display, and the company's advanced AI Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) motor, which optimizes washing performance based on load weight and fabric characteristics.

Leveraging its considerable expertise in residential laundry, LG is also presenting solutions for the commercial laundry sector. These include app- and API-based solutions that provide partners with robust tools for remote monitoring and management.

Kitchen Solutions with Intelligent Features and Built-In Design

Under the concept of "Fit & Max," LG's new kitchen appliances prioritize built-in aesthetics and intelligent, user-centric functionality. In the refrigerator category, the LG InstaView™ French Door model features the Zero Clearance hinge for a perfect fit in any kitchen, along with AI Fresh technology for optimal cooling performance based on usage patterns. A new bottom freezer model also incorporates the Zero Clearance hinge and a seamless modern look that instantly elevates the surrounding environment. With diverse options to suit any lifestyle, LG's fridge lineup at InnoFest 2026 MEA reinforces the company's status as the No.1 1) refrigerator brand in the region.

One of the highlights of the company's cooking appliance showcase, the flagship SolarDOM™ All-in-One Microwave Oven has received its first full redesign in more than a decade. The new model adopts a subtle semi-built-in design and replaces the physical buttons with a 2.4-inch LCD interface. Cooking convenience has been enhanced with up to 60 Auto Cook menus, along with newly added functions such as Air Fry. Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote monitoring and control through the LG ThinQ app.

The latest dishwasher lineup features QuadWash® Pro, an advanced technology that creates jets of micro–scale air bubbles to enhance cleaning performance and shorten wash cycles, delivering gleaming glasses and spotless dishes in less time. AI SenseClean technology automatically adjusts wash times and rinse cycles based on the level of contamination to ensure optimal results. With all these upgrades, the 1–Hour Wash & Dry function will be available with full coverage, enabling users to complete a full wash-and-dry cycle in as little as 39 minutes.

Built-In Kitchen Collection Optimized for the MEA

Tailored to the preferences of local customers – and bolstering the company's competitiveness in the premium kitchen segment – the new LG built-in collection offers large capacity solutions that blend high technology with understated minimalist design. The Wide Combi built-in refrigerator has been expanded to a width of 690 millimeters (up from 540 millimeters), increasing internal capacity to 385 liters (up from 233 liters). The Inverter ProBake™ built-in oven heats food faster and more evenly than a conventional oven, utilizing a BLDC motor-driven bidirectional fan to ensure consistent, efficient heat distribution.

Total Cleaning for Smarter Living

In addition, the exhibition features LG's total cleaning solutions incorporating advanced AI features. Highlights include the LG Wet & Dry stick vacuum with an automatic water supply system, as well as a new robot vacuum equipped with 100-degree Celsius steam mopping and a space-friendly, table-type station with a concealed design.

"LG is committed to delivering user-centric, locally optimized solutions that make everyday life more convenient for customers across the Middle East and Africa," said Phil Jung, region representative of LG's Middle East and Africa Region. "Through continuous innovation and meaningful partnerships, we aim to create lasting value and shared growth in this dynamic region."

1 Based on GfK annual cumulative sales value data, 2021–2025; freestanding refrigerator category; six Middle East & Africa countries: Israel, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco.

