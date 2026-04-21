LG ELECTRONICS SHOWCASES AN EXPANDED BUILT-IN PORTFOLIO WITH SKS AND LG BUILT-IN LINEUPS AT EUROCUCINA 2026

Built-in Strategy Under the Theme "Mosaic of Living"

Under the theme "Mosaic of Living," LG's EuroCucina exhibition introduces both the SKS lineup and the new LG Built-in package, along with the advanced technologies applied across each lineup. The company's solutions help transform the kitchen from a purely functional space into one that invites relaxation, social interaction and enriched aesthetic experiences.

LG's exhibition space, more than double the size of its 2024 footprint, was developed in collaboration with the Italian-Danish design duo GamFratesi. Based on a modular concept reflecting European kitchen environments and lifestyles, the space presents LG's built-in portfolio for the European market: the SKS lineup for the ultra-premium segment and the LG Built-in package for the mass-premium segment.

SKS Introduces New Brand Identity and Expanded Global Lineup

SKS, making its first appearance at a European exhibition since last year's rebranding, is presenting a total kitchen solution designed to meet the diverse needs and requirements of real-life kitchen environments. The SKS kitchen zone features a main kitchen showcasing contemporary design, a professional kitchen centered on large-capacity SKS appliances, and an area dedicated to new products tailored for European consumers.

Among the key products in the SKS kitchen zone is the Compact Oven & Warming Drawer, a space-saving 6-in-1 multi oven combining convection baking, air frying, steaming and microwave functions. The Compact Oven utilizes LG's Inverter ProBake™ convection technology to maintain even heat distribution and improve cooking performance.

Also on display are the All Free 30-inch Induction Cooktop, designed with All‑Free Pattern Coil technology to allow the flexible placement of up to five cookware items, and the Downdraft Hood, which captures smoke and odors directly at the cooking surface while maintaining low noise levels. LG is also showcasing SKS products from its North American lineup, previously unveiled at KBIS 2026, including 30‑inch and larger ultra‑premium models, illustrating how the SKS lineup can accommodate a wide range of kitchen sizes and lifestyles.

LG Built-in Package as an Integrated Kitchen Solution

In the LG Built-in kitchen zone, visitors can see the full LG Built-in package, which incorporates the company's AI core technologies to improve everyday kitchen use. The LG Built-in package integrates ovens, induction cooktops, refrigerators and dishwashers into a cohesive system, delivering consistent design and flexible installation options optimized for European living environments.

Featured products include the Camera Oven with AI Gourmet™, which recognizes ingredients and recommends optimal cooking settings, and a new Dishwasher lineup with AI SenseClean™, which detects soiling levels and automatically adjusts washing cycles. Visitors can also see the LG Fit & Max refrigerator lineup, which offers increased storage capacity and incorporates the Zero Clearance Hinge for a seamless fit in tight spaces.

Interactive Experiences Extending Beyond the Exhibition

During EuroCucina, LG is also offering interactive programs that allow visitors to experience SKS technologies in use. Live cooking shows in the SKS main kitchen zone feature products such as the 24-inch Column Refrigerator and Freezer and the 24-inch Steam Oven. A wine tasting program introduces the storage technologies and smart features of SKS wine cellars.

Furthermore, LG is participating in this year's Fuori Salone, a design event held throughout the city of Milan, where visitors can explore the SKS Showroom at Via Manzoni 47 and experience the unique philosophy that guides LG's luxury brand.

"EuroCucina 2026 provides an important opportunity for LG to introduce both our SKS luxury brand and new LG Built-in solutions to European customers," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "We will continue to strengthen our position in the European built-in market by offering integrated solutions that combine design consistency, advanced technologies and flexibility aligned with local lifestyles."

LG welcomes EuroCucina 2026 attendees to experience its innovative built-in kitchen solutions at Milan Design Week (Stand C24 and C31, Hall 4, EuroCucina/FTK: Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy).

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ .

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels@SKSappliances.

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