LG EXPANDS AVAILABILITY OF ITS COLOR-CHANGING REFRIGERATORS IN EUROPE

Company Hosts Memorable Event on Champs-Élysées to Mark Launch of New InstaView Fridges with MoodUP in France

SEOUL, South Korea, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of its advanced InstaView fridges with MoodUP in France. The company hosted a grand picnic on Paris's iconic Champs-Élysées on May 26 to celebrate the release of two LG InstaView™ with MoodUP™ lineups in France.

Following launches in Spain, Germany and Italy and now France, LG has augmented its outstanding range of InstaView refrigerators with MoodUP with a new bottom freezer – a model that is highly popular among customers throughout Europe. Offering a smart and customizable culinary experience, the company's color-changing refrigerators are ideal for those who want to express their mood and personal taste in the kitchen.

Dubbed Le Grande Pique-Nique des Champs, the recent Champs-Élysées launch event attracted more than 4,000 people, many of whom had the opportunity to personally experience the innovative features and unique value of LG's latest refrigerators. LG, with the support from the City of Paris and the Comité Champs-Élysées, turned a section of the world-famous avenue into a large, vibrant picnic area, complete with a 216-meter-long tablecloth. The event presented a variety of entertaining experience zones, including eight kitchen areas, each with a distinct atmosphere delivered in part by the brand-new refrigerators and their color-changeable LED door panels and InstaView lighting.

To enhance Parisian picnickers' enjoyment of the special day, LG provided picnic baskets containing mats, utensils and other necessities. In addition to savoring the fine food on offer from specially-erected culinary booths, event attendees had the opportunity to interact with the innovative features of LG's new refrigerator; changing the color of its door panels and playing music on its built-in Bluetooth speaker.

The new InstaView with MoodUP refrigerator lineups offer two compelling choices: a French Door model and a bottom freezer model. LG's interactive appliances feature cutting-edge functionalities designed to enhance and personalize the customer experience. Via the ThinQ™ app, users can apply up to 170,000 color combinations to the refrigerators' color-changing LED door panels to create a different look and feel in the kitchen. The new models also incorporate LG's distinctive InstaView door panel, which improves convenience and energy efficiency by letting users see inside without having to open the door. What's more, the LG InstaView bottom freezer with MoodUP comes with a 4.3-inch LCD Cover Screen, a touch display that enables the convenient management of various refrigerator settings.

In addition, the company's innovative refrigerators come equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, enabling users to play songs and podcasts from their favorite streaming apps. Bringing a fun, dance-party vibe to the kitchen, the refrigerators' LED lighting can even pulse in sync with the music's beat.* The Color Alarm feature further enhances interaction, communicating with users by making the LED door panels blink or glow brighter in specific situations.

"It's an honor to host such a unique and enjoyable event on 'the world's most beautiful avenue', and to showcase our innovative, customizable InstaView refrigerators with MoodUP to a French audience," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

# # #

* The door-panel color changes automatically when Party Mode is activated.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422988/PIQUE_NIQUE_COREE_CORRECT_1_modified_resize.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422989/PIQUE_NIQUE_COREE_CORRECT_1_2_Modified_resize.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422990/PIQUE_NIQUE_CE__20_EDIT_resize.jpg