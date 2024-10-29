LG WINS 2025 AHR INNOVATION AWARD FOR RESIDENTIAL COLD CLIMATE HEAT PUMP

Award-winning Heat Pump Delivers Advanced Efficiency and Heating Performance in Extreme Cold Conditions

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), a leading global player in air conditioning technologies, has been honored with the 2025 AHR Innovation Award in the Sustainable Solutions category for its advanced LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump. The award was decided by an independent panel of ASHRAE member judges, who assessed product entries based on their design, creativity, application, value and market impact potential.

The LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump has been awarded the 2025 AHR Innovation Award in the Sustainable Solutions category. The LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump, which will be featured at booth #6643 at AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando next February, offers opportunities to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions while improving inhabitants' comfort.

The LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump, which will be showcased at the AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida next February, offers opportunities to reduce energy consumption, contributing to climate change mitigation while improving inhabitants' comfort.

Designed specifically for cold regions, LG's heat pump operates effectively at temperatures as low as negative 35 degrees Celsius (negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit). It retains full heating capacity at negative 25 degrees Celsius (negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit) and functions at 70 percent capacity at negative 35 degrees Celsius (negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit). Additionally, the innovative heat pump incorporates a refrigerant cycle that prevents frost accumulation on the outdoor heat exchanger, thereby enhancing heating performance. The impressive solution is also equipped with a high-capacity, high-efficiency twin rotary inverter compressor that uses low Global Warming Potential (GWP) R32 (GWP 675) refrigerant, available with HSPF2 13.4 Btu/Wh and 13.6 kBtu/h.

"The recognition from ASHRAE and AHR reflects LG's ongoing dedication to HVAC technological innovation and electrification," said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "The Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump is a solution that can withstand extreme cold weather conditions and help improve energy efficiency in homes. Our focus remains on creating more environmentally responsible solutions that align with consumer needs while simultaneously reducing our global environmental footprint."

LG's comprehensive suite of heating and cooling solutions for commercial, light-commercial and residential applications continues to receive industry recognition. This is largely due to LG's consistent efforts to provide innovative HVAC solutions leveraging the company's advanced core technologies, which elevate performance and support the move to electrification.

LG prioritizes heat pump advancement as a key component of the U.S.'s climate improvement efforts. Several states have committed to improving decarbonization, setting a goal for heat pumps to constitute at least 65 percent of all new HVAC and hot water heating systems by the end of the decade.

LG's commitment to these broader goals is further demonstrated by its leadership of the Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research, founded in collaboration with the University of Alaska to establish an Advanced Cold Climate Heat Pump Laboratory in Alaska. LG has also set up a global R&D triangle connecting North America, Europe (Oslo, Norway) and Asia (Harbin, China), with the aim of accelerating the development of high-performance heat pumps for regions that endure extreme cold.

"We understand the need to develop and validate products under extreme cold conditions, and the award-winning LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump is a testament to our ongoing efforts in this important area," added Lee. "By minimizing reliance on fossil fuel-driven heating systems and cutting down on any supplementary back-up heating, the heat pump reduces environmental impacts and supports the larger decarbonization and electrification movements."

