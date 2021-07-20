Low Sodium Sea Salt Sales to surpass US$ 106.6mn by 2021 as Consumers Exhibit Higher Inclination towards Healthy Diet: Future market Insights finds in Latest Survey

The latest low sodium sea salt market survey identifies the U.S. as the leading importer of low sodium seal salt. With application as flavoring agent rising, the sales of low sodium sea salt is expected accelerate in the coming years.

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the low sodium sea salt market is expected to exhibit a steady growth and reach a valuation of US$ 106.6 Mn in 2021. The global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

According to a study by FMI, the market is exhibited a 5.9% year-on-year growth in 2021 regardless of COVID-19 pandemic. The sales are expected to rise steadily owing to rising risk of heart diseases and high blood pressure.

Patients in Germany with acute hypertension are adopting food and beverages with low sodium content. The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment has also demanded reduced salt content in processed food to combat hypertension. These factors will boost demand for low sodium sea salt market in this region.

The U.S. is the biggest importer of low sodium sea salt however this country has strict and heavy import tariffs on numerous commodities including low sodium sea salt. This has hampered profit margins for key players in the country, therefore they are shifting their production base to different countries.

Excessive usage of high-sodium food such as snacks, canned food, and other processed foods are causing chronic diseases and health consequences. This is favoring regional players and they are investing in locally sourced ingredients. These strategies undertaken by market players will create prospects for growth in the coming years.

The report forecasts dry sea salt sales to surge at an accelerated pace over the coming years. Dry sea salt helps in preventing iodine deficiency and hypothyroidism. Rising awareness about such health benefits will create prospects for sales in the coming years.

"Key players are investing in locally sourcing and producing to cater demands from local consumers and strengthen their foothold in the regional market", says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Convenience stores are anticipated to remain preferred sales channel, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Application as flavoring agent will grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. The segment will account for 41.9% of the market value share by the end of forecast period.

Low sodium sea salt demand in grain form will rise at over a CAGR of 6.8% and hold 78.9% of the market through 2031.

Dry sea salt sales are expected to register a growth of 6.3% CAGR over the forecast period as it aids in preventing iodine deficiency and hypothyroidism.

China is expected to hold a market value share of 63.4% in 2021 in the APEJ market as this country is the biggest producer of low sodium sea salt in the global market.

Key Drivers

Rising demand to reduce hypertension and risks related to electrolyte imbalance among consumers is expected to boost demand for low sodium sea salts.

Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of salt consumption among consumers is boosting demand for low sodium sea salt sales. Manufacturers are also investing in improving product quality to cater rising shift towards healthy lifestyle choices.

Rising demand for processed meat products that are free from artificial ingredients and low in sodium with labels such as "all natural" and free-from antibiotics and growth hormones" is influencing purchasing decisions of consumer.

Key Restrains

Saturated market in developed countries such as the U.S. is acting as a major obstacle for growth.

High cost involved in production and research & development activities will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers in the global low sodium sea salt market are investing in research and development activities to deliver better products and cater to consumer demand. They are investing in product testing, marketing, and advertising to gain competitive edge.

For instance, Salt of Earth in June 2021, launched all natural low sodium sea salts for lentil bites at millennial snack consumers.

In April 2021, RobertBrews launched its new line of low sodium seasonings and rubs to meet the vegan and gluten free requirements.

Key players operating in the global low sodium sea salt market profiled by FMI are:

SaltWorks Inc.

K+S AG

Cargill

ADM

A&B Ingredients

Selina Naturally

INFOSA

Atacama Sea Salt

Solo Sea Salt.

More Insights on the Low Sodium Sea Salt Market:

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of the low sodium sea salt market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global low sodium sea salts market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of

Product

Wet Sea Salt

Dry Sea Salt

Form

Grain

Coarse



Semi-Fine



Fine

Flakes

Spray

Application

Water Softner

Water Treatment

De-Icing

Anticaking

Flavoring Agent

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales/B2B

HoReCa

Indirect Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Independent Small Groceries



Wholesale Stores



Online Retail



Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Low Sodium Sea Salt Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into low sodium sea salt demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for low sodium sea salt market between 2021 and 2031

Low sodium sea salt market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends, evaluation of current market size, and technological advancements within the industry

Low sodium sea salt market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

