DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyyal , the enterprise SaaS leader pioneering AI and Web3 loyalty solutions, today announced the launch of Perxi AI, the world's first AI Agent of Loyalty. Perxi AI is engineered to democratize access to sophisticated customer retention tools, enabling small and medium businesses (SMEs) to instantly launch and manage their own branded loyalty programs on messaging apps like whatsapp.

Democratizing Loyalty: Eliminating the Cost to entry Barrier for SMEs

Loyyal Launches Perxi AI: A WhatsApp Based AI Agent That Simplifies Loyalty for SMEs

Historically, SMEs have been unable to launch loyalty programs due to high costs associated with software, commercial commitments, having a dedicated loyalty professional and staff training. This created an imbalance where only major corporations could afford complex but high value retention tools. Perxi AI eliminates these barriers entirely:

Instant Launch, Zero Cost: SMEs can instantly launch and manage their loyalty programs.

SMEs can their loyalty programs. Convenient Interface: The entire Perxi AI system operates via social channels like WhatsApp chat interface that is optimized to feel like chatting with a friend.

The entire Perxi AI system operates via social channels like interface that is optimized to feel like chatting with a friend. No App Required: Neither the business nor the customer needs to install a separate application; all management and engagement occur directly within the WhatsApp environment.

Neither the business nor the customer needs to install a separate application; all management and engagement occur directly within the WhatsApp environment. Multi language: Perxi AI can interact with business owners and customers in any language across the globe, enabling universal communication and personalized experience.

Strategic Growth and Data-Driven Decisions

Perxi AI transforms the SME's ability to compete, fostering loyalty, retention, and growth previously reserved for enterprise brands:

Repeat Business & Personalization: SMEs can secure repeat business and deliver a more personalized experience to their customers immediately.

SMEs can secure and deliver a more to their customers immediately. Data-Driven Insights: Perxi AI delivers crucial analytics that help businesses make better decisions regarding customer behavior and campaign effectiveness.

Perxi AI delivers crucial that help businesses make better decisions regarding customer behavior and campaign effectiveness. Ecosystem Access: Perxi AI makes it possible for small businesses to seamlessly join larger loyalty programs and ecosystems already part of Loyyal's marketplace, significantly expanding their reach and value proposition.

Future Vision: AI-Powered business operations

Perxi AI is strategically positioned for evolution beyond loyalty management. The platform is scheduled to integrate a finance module in the future, which will simplify the management of business finance and banking functions such as credit lending directly within the chat interface.

Perxi AI won the prestigious META Llama AI Startupbootcap Program 2025, ensuring the product leverages cutting-edge conversational AI models.

"Perxi AI is about shifting competitive balance," said Ashish Kumar Singh - CEO at Perxi AI & Loyyal. "By grounding loyalty management in a familiar interface like WhatsApp, we are empowering the small business owner to deliver the hyper-personalized retention tools of a large corporation. Loyalty is now universally accessible, intelligent, and simple."

About Loyyal

Loyyal is an enterprise SaaS development firm for loyalty and payments, built on patented blockchain infrastructure. It transforms traditional loyalty programs from cost centers into profit-generating ecosystems through its suite of solutions: Access Point, Reward Point, Xpand Point, and Perk Point. Loyyal delivers a Technology + Content + Commerce solution, emphasizing unparalleled security, transparency, and AI-driven personalization.

