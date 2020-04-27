Lucid Motors Opens Reservations for the Lucid Air in the Middle East, Significantly Expands Worldwide Availability of its Advanced All-Electric Sports Sedan

Reservations for the Lucid Air are initially open in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These countries were selected for a combination of market size and demand for technologically advanced vehicles, with Lucid expected to expand regional availability in the near future. The reservation fee for these countries is 3,800 SAR or AED, roughly equivalent to $1,000 USD, with deliveries of the Lucid Air to the first Middle East customers expected in late 2021.

The Lucid Air was designed from the outset with proprietary technology that allows for optimized efficiency and performance. Lucid has developed a world-leading integrated electric powertrain, including battery pack, motors, power electronics, and software – all operating at an ultra-high 900V+ architecture for ultimate efficiency – creating a new benchmark powertrain that is the most powerful for its size and weight in the world. The result of this focus on engineering excellence is expected to be an industry-leading range of 400+ miles per charge, alongside up to 1,000 horsepower.

"The Middle East is in a unique position to help ensure the growth of the EV market worldwide and we are very excited to offer the Lucid Air in a region that is expected to become a key market," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "As the region actively diversifies from traditional industries and explores new renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, Lucid will be able to offer a pure-electric vehicle that meets the unique needs of consumers, including real inter-city range alongside unsurpassed power and luxury."

The production version of the Lucid Air will debut in 2020. In addition to the vehicle's final interior and exterior designs, new details on production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared. The company is developing what is intended to be the world's most advanced electric car, including battery packs with unmatched energy density and electric motors that are incredibly powerful yet efficient. Lucid has already manufactured more than half of the expected 80 beta prototypes of the Air at the company's Silicon Valley headquarters, which are being used for comprehensive testing and validation for key vehicle dynamics, as well as crash testing to ensure comprehensive passenger safety.

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan, featuring a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of over 400 miles range and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Production of the Lucid Air will begin in late 2020 in Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

