Mach Travel Solutions Ltd Q1 FY27 Revenue Jumps 538% YoY to ₹144.33 Crore

PAT rises 307% YoY as diversified growth strategy gains momentum

NEW DELHI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MACHLTD), formerly known as Mach Conferences & Events Limited, announced its unaudited Q1 FY27 results. Revenue from Operations stood at ₹144.33 crore, up 538% YoY, while PAT stood at ₹6.17 crore, up 307% YoY.

The Company also recorded Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of approximately ₹252 crore, reflecting the scale of travel transactions handled across its diversified platform.

Mach Travel Solutions Q1 FY27 Results

Mach continues its transformation from a predominantly MICE-focused organisation into a diversified, technology-enabled travel solutions platform spanning Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects, while also developing a B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform.

During the quarter, Mach executed large domestic and international mandates, including MICE programmes across Oceania, and continued scaling Corporate Travel through long-term enterprise agreements. The Company has onboarded 100+ Corporate Travel clients since April 2026 and continued execution of major Government & Institutional Projects in India.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, said:

"Q1 FY27 marks an important milestone in MACH's journey. Our transformation into a diversified travel solutions platform is beginning to translate into financial performance and a broader revenue profile. We remain focused on scaling our businesses, deepening technology integration and expanding our customer base. With a strong pipeline across key business verticals, we enter the coming quarters with encouraging visibility."

Consolidated Financial Highlights

₹ Crore Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 YoY Revenue 144.33 22.62 538 % EBITDA 8.92 1.66 437 % PAT 6.17 1.52 307 %

About Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Incorporated in 2004, Mach Travel Solutions Limited is a BSE-listed technology-enabled travel solutions company providing end-to-end solutions across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects. The Company is also developing a B2C OTA platform.

Safe Harbour

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Mach Travel Solutions Limited undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Media Contact:

Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Ms. Yashashvi Srivastava

Company Secretary

Email: [email protected]

Website: machtravelsolutions.com