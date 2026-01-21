"Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" to perform at AlUla Celebrating Saudi Musical Heritage

Taking place between 22-23 January 2026, AlUla will host a performance of "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" showcasing the Kingdom's musical heritage.





Held at the Maraya Concert Hall, the performance will be a mix of the Kingdom's musical traditions with a modern twist.





The concert follows a series of dazzling shows by the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir around the world, including in Paris, New York, London and Tokyo.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the 22nd to 23rd of January, the Saudi Music Commission, one of 11 sector specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, will bring the tenth edition of the "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" to the iconic cultural destination of AlUla, featuring 107 Saudi musicians and performers spotlighting Saudi cultural heritage.

Marvels of Saudi Orchestra

The "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" has previously toured major cities, including Paris, Mexico City, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, bringing Saudi Arabia's musical heritage to stages around the world through unique and collaborative shows in each country.

The upcoming concert by the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir will showcase the Kingdom's artistic diversity through traditional Saudi melodies with a modern twist. The captivating orchestra performances will feature a wide range of musical instruments and performing arts from regions across Saudi Arabia.

Paul Pacifico, the CEO of the Saudi Music Commission, commented: "Music is a powerful expression of cultural identity and a universal language that connects audiences. Through the 'Marvels of Saudi Orchestra' concert we are sharing and celebrating the diversity of Saudi musical heritage with audiences, combining tradition with modernity, through performance at a remarkable venue in AlUla."

The Maraya Concert Hall, located in Wadi Ashar, AlUla, stands as a cultural landmark with a mirrored façade of more than 9,700 glass panels that allows it to blend into its natural surroundings. The Hall has previously hosted international musical concerts and cultural performances featuring leading global and Arab artists, including Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, and Mohammed Abdu.

The "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" showcases the Kingdom's commitment to celebrating cultural and musical heritage.

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

About the Music Commission:

The Music Commission, one of the Ministry of Culture's 11 sector-specific commissions, was launched in 2020 to oversee the development of the Kingdom's music sector.

The Commission supports the growth of the music sector and provides universal access to music education and empowers musical talent. It aims to increase the economic contribution of the music sector through job creation, sector regulation and by building world-class infrastructure.

To learn more about the Music Commission, please visit https://music.moc.gov.sa/en and the commission's page on X @MOC_Music

