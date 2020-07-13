Mashreq Appoints Aimee Peters as Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

With more than 20 years' experience as a marketing and brand leader across the Middle East, South Africa and UK, Aimee joins the Mashreq leadership team to strengthen brand and corporate reputation to drive business growth

DUBAI, UAE, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Aimee Peters as its new Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications.

Aimee has over 20 years of experience in Marketing, Communications and PR, across the Middle East, South Africa and the UK. Prior to joining Mashreq, she served as Head of Marketing – Global B2B Coverage & Capital Markets at HSBC, where she was responsible for the development and delivery of marketing strategies across various functions of the bank, including the wholesale, investment and commercial banking divisions.

In her role at Mashreq, Aimee will oversee brand and marketing activities across the Group focusing on all markets where Mashreq has its presence, and will be responsible for developing and spearheading the bank's brand strategy, with a focus on digital and mobile channels.

In 2019, Aimee was named as one of the Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders in Europe. She holds a Bachelor's degree in English Language & Literature from the University of Manchester, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Commenting on the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO, Mashreq Bank, said: "Aimee will play an integral role in communicating Mashreq's strategic vision, as we continue our digital transformation journey with a focus on customer-centricity. While we adjust to new ways of living and banking, Mashreq is geared to offering its customers the best and most innovative in banking solutions, underpinned by our digital-first approach. Aimee's experience in the region and deep understanding of the banking sector makes her the ideal person to take on this leadership role and tell our story, and I am delighted to welcome her as we continue to strengthen our team to meet the ever-growing needs of our customers."

Aimee Peters added: "Mashreq has created a name for itself as one of the most progressive and innovative banks in the Middle East. I am honoured to be joining at such a strategically critical time, as the company accelerates its digital offering to help people and businesses both recover and thrive in a new, post Covid-19 environment. Mashreq already has a dynamic legacy and a reputation for being a first-mover in the industry, and I look forward to working with the team to ensure marketing is a key driver of business priorities, delivering value for our stakeholders."

About Mashreq

One of the UAE's best performing banks for five decades, Mashreq is a leading financial institution with an expanding footprint across the Middle East. We have international offices in Europe, Asia, Africa and the US, and a strong presence in the financial capitals of the world.

As the oldest bank in the UAE, our journey can be traced back to humble beginnings in 1967, followed by periods of rapid growth and strategic expansion. Throughout our history, Mashreq has differentiated itself by pioneering new-to-market concepts and launching unique products and services.

Our innovative approach sets us truly apart. It also continues to win us numerous awards and accolades in all the fields of banking we operate in – Digital, Corporate, Retail, International, Treasury and Islamic, and across the multiple banking channels we deploy – mobile, digital, online, traditional and telephony.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rana AlBorno

Public Relations, Mashreq

Tel: 04 –6083629

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.mashreqbank.com/



SOURCE Mashreq