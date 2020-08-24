Medical Cannula Market to Flourish as Number of Surgeries Continue to Rise Globally, Says Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the medical cannula market is forecasted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7% between 2020 and 2030.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), over 234 Mn surgeries are conducted every year globally and the number continues to increase annually. This is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the global medical cannula market for the years to come.

Medical cannula finds adoption in applications associated with surgeries such as the delivery of therapeutic & diagnostic agents, anesthetic procedures, suction, and irrigation. Along similar lines, inclination among patients towards minimally invasive surgeries is further fuelling the demand for medical cannula.

Furthermore, the patient-pool suffering from cardiovascular disorders and other chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension is proliferating, thereby necessitating medical cannula in treatment. This will continue to drive the global medical cannula market on a remunerative path through the forecast period.

"Market players across the globe are tapping on the demand among diabetes patients. Moreover, the outbreak of Covid-19 is catalyzing the growth of the market and the uptrend is expected to prevail through the first two quarters of 2021", says FMI analyst.

Medical Cannula Market - Key Takeaways

Advent of technologies has enabled effective clinical usage of medical cannulae, thereby boosting the growth of the market

Among types of products intravenous(IV) is expected to remain the most sought-out product, accounting for around 3/4th of global market value.

Vascular access treatment is projected to hold nearly 30% of the revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on sizes, the 18G segment is anticipated to account for nearly 50% of market share, while 20G segment follow closely.

Medical Cannula Market - Key Trends

Shifting preference towards minimally-invasive medical procedures is opening new avenues for market growth.

Outbreak of Covid-19 has increased the demand for medical cannula among healthcare institutions and is acting as a catalyst.

Medical Cannula Market - Regional Analysis

North America is forecasted to spearhead the regional landscape owing to the presence of a strong healthcare sector coupled with a high approval rate of drugs and novel products.

Europe will remain the second-largest regional market backed by high spending on healthcare.

will remain the second-largest regional market backed by high spending on healthcare. Emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are projected to metamorphose into prominent regions through the forecast period on the back of the expanding healthcare services in these regions.

Medical Cannula Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Smith & Nephew, Getinge AB, Ypsomed Holding AG, Terumo Corporation, and Harsoria Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by launching new products to gain a competitive edge. On these lines,

In May 2020 , Medtronic plc MDT announced a novel kind of cannula to address balloon kyphoplasty surgeries all over the US.

, Medtronic plc MDT announced a novel kind of cannula to address balloon kyphoplasty surgeries all over the US. In June 2020 , LivaNova PLC's cannula named B-Flow ECMO cannula procured CE Mark approval to conduct ECMO procedures having received approval in 2019 for cardiovascular surgeries.

Medical Cannula Market - Taxonomy

Products:

Guedel

Yankauer

Berman,

Frazier

Spackmann

Barron

Novak

Poole

Robertazzi

Bellucci

Brackman

Karman

Intravenous (IV) cannula

Medical procedure:

Vascular access

Surgery

Intubation

Lipofillin

Suction

Irrigation

Biopsy

Insufflation

Hysterography

Insemination

Cardioplegia

Size:

14G

16G

18G

20G

22G

24G

26G

Material:

Latex

Latex-free

Neoprene

End user

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical center

Clinics

Others(cardiac centers, cancer treatment centers)

Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into the Medical Cannula Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global medical cannula market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the medical cannula market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

SOURCE Future Market Insights