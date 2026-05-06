Miami International Holdings Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 Net revenue of $128.6 million (+40% YoY)

Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $1.56; Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.42

Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $66.1 million (+66% YoY); Adjusted EBITDA margin of 51% (+800 bps YoY)

Reaffirms full-year 2026 adjusted operating expense guidance

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

MIAX achieved record quarterly revenue and strong financial performance in Q1 2026. Total net revenue grew 40% year-over-year to $128.6 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 66% to $66.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 800 basis points to 51%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.42. The company also capitalized on elevated market volatility in Q1, increasing market share in multi-listed options to 17.3% in Q1 2026 from 16.0% in the prior year period, representing average daily volume of 10.9 million contracts and a 27% year-over-year increase.

"We came out of the gate strong in Q1, delivering record quarterly revenue and continued margin expansion while executing well across all of our business segments," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "Our strong results reflect the scalability of our technology platform, the resilience of our business model, and the momentum we carry into what we expect will be another exciting year of growth and product innovation."

Mr. Gallagher added: "MIAX continues to invest in technology and people, collaborating closely with our member firms and customers to drive growth across our exchanges. As we expand into new asset classes, launch new products, and deepen our relationships, we remain focused on leveraging these advantages to deliver sustained growth and long-term shareholder value."

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

All figures are compared to the first quarter of 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Net revenue, defined as revenues less cost of revenues, grew 40%, or $36.7 million, to $128.6 million, compared to $91.9 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by strong options business performance, including increased industry volumes and market share, as well as higher non-transaction revenue.

Total operating expenses were $82.6 million, compared to $69.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to planned investments in headcount and technology to support our growth initiatives, timing of employer-related payroll taxes, and increased legal expenses, partially offset by lower regulatory costs.

Operating income more than doubled to $46.0 million, compared to $22.3 million in the prior-year period.

Non-operating income of $54.1 million includes a $50.5 million gain on the sale of MIAXdx.

We had an income tax benefit of $70.2 million, primarily resulting from the release of our deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

GAAP net income was $170.2 million, compared to a net loss of $21.4 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings increased 51% to $45.3 million, compared to $30.0 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 66% to $66.1 million, compared to $39.9 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by strong growth in net revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 51% from 43% in the prior-year period.

First Quarter 2026 Business Updates

MIAX options exchanges reached average daily volume of 10.9 million contracts in the first quarter of 2026, a 26.6% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

MIAX options exchanges achieved market share of 17.3% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 16.0% in the prior year period.

Listed new Monday and Wednesday short-term option expirations for nine actively traded names in January 2026, expanding the short-dated options program and creating additional volume opportunity across our four options exchanges.

Completed the sale of 90% of the issued and outstanding equity in MIAXdx in January 2026 to a joint venture established by Robinhood Markets, Inc. in partnership with Susquehanna International Group. MIAX retained 10% of the issued and outstanding equity of MIAXdx, now known as Rothera Exchange and Clearing LLC.

Summary of Selected Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results ($000, except per share amounts and percentages)

Consolidated First Quarter Results 1Q26 March 31, 2026 1Q25 March 31, 2025 Change Total revenues less cost of revenues ("Net revenue") $ 128,593 $ 91,884 40 % Operating income $ 45,968 $ 22,293 106 % Net income (loss) attributable to MIH stockholders $ 170,224 $ (21,420) ** Diluted EPS $ 1.56 $ (0.34) ** Adjusted earnings* $ 45,342 $ 30,026 51 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.42 $ 0.38 11 % EBITDA $ 103,794 $ (11,905) ** Adjusted EBITDA* $ 66,062 $ 39,859 66 % Adjusted EBITDA margin %* 51 % 43 % 18 %

* Reconciliation of non-GAAP results is included in the tables below. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. ** Not meaningful

Segment Results ($000)

Net Revenue by Business Segment 1Q26 March 31, 2026 1Q25 March 31, 2025 Change Options $ 111,267 $ 81,224 37 % Equities 6,664 3,659 82 % Futures 4,630 5,889 (21) % International 5,644 826 583 % Corporate/Other 388 286 36 % Total $ 128,593 $ 91,884 40 %

Options

Net revenue grew 37% to $111.3 million, compared to $81.2 million in the prior-year period. Growth was primarily driven by higher net transaction fees tied to increased industry volume, higher market share, and higher revenue per contract (RPC). Higher non-transaction fees were primarily driven by increased member connections, 2026 fee increases, the expiration of certain MIAX Sapphire related fee waivers, and new market data products.

Operating income increased 44% to $72.8 million, compared to $50.6 million in the prior-year period. Growth was primarily due to higher net revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 43% to $83.3 million, compared to $58.2 million in the prior-year period.

Equities

Net revenue grew 82% to $6.7 million, compared to $3.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to higher net transaction fees from improved pricing as Equities capture was positive for the quarter as compared to historically inverted.

Operating loss of $1.1 million in the first quarter, compared to an operating loss of $4.0 million in the prior-year period. Growth was primarily due to higher net revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, compared to ($1.7) million in the prior-year period.

Futures

Net revenue was $4.6 million, compared to $5.9 million in the prior-year period. The decline was primarily due to a decline in transaction fees and lower volumes caused by timing of participant migrations to MIAX Futures Onyx, reduced commodity market volatility, and lower RPC, partially offset by the elimination of expenses related to CME Globex. Also contributing to the decrease were lower listings fees and interest income.

Operating loss was $12.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $11.3 million in the prior-year period primarily due to lower revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($8.6) million, compared to ($7.2) million in the prior-year period.

International

Net revenue was $5.6 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (TISE) in June 2025.

Operating income was $1.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to the impact of the TISE acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million, compared to ($1.0) million in the prior-year period.

Capital and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, MIAX had cash and cash equivalents of $550.8 million and total debt of $1.5 million.

FY 2026 Guidance

The company reaffirms its full year 2026 expense guidance and expects:

Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and litigation expenses, in a range between $265 million and $275 million;

Share-based compensation expense in a range between $27 million and $30 million;

Capital expenditures, including capitalization of internally developed software, in a range between $40 million and $45 million;

Depreciation and amortization expense in a range between $33 million and $38 million;

Adjusted effective tax rate post valuation allowance release in a range between 27% and 29%.

Webcast and Conference Call

MIAX will host a webcast and conference call to review its first quarter financial results today, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can access the call at 866-652-5200 (international dial-in 412-317-6060) or access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of MIAX's website at ir.miaxglobal.com. A webcast recording and corresponding presentation will be archived under Events & Presentations at the above link following the event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, gain on sale of business, unrealized gain/loss on derivative assets, and non-GAAP tax adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for interest expense and amortization of debt discount costs, interest income, income tax provision and depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, gain on sale of business, and unrealized gain/loss on derivative assets.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues.

Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for adjusted diluted earnings per share (which includes the impact of anti-dilutive securities on a GAAP basis).

Certain components of the guidance given in this presentation with respect to our financial performance for the full year of 2026 are provided on a non-GAAP basis only without providing the most comparable guidance on a GAAP basis or a quantitative reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner because the preparation of such guidance on a GAAP basis and such reconciliation could not be accomplished without unreasonable efforts. The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such guidance on a GAAP basis or such reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations.

For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results, see the tables below.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX® operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Contacts:

Investors

John T. Williams

[email protected]

Media

Andy Nybo

[email protected]

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 ($000, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

Revenues:







Transaction and clearing fees $ 315,410

$ 289,304

Access fees 33,357

24,083

Market data fees 12,955

9,642

Other revenue 7,968

4,048

Total revenues 369,690

327,077

Cost of revenues:







Liquidity payments 223,526

194,046

Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 16,277

16,454

Section 31 fees —

23,410

Other cost of revenues 1,294

1,283

Total cost of revenues 241,097

235,193

Revenues less cost of revenues 128,593

91,884

Operating expenses:







Compensation and benefits 44,390

37,771

Information technology and communication costs 9,483

7,548

Depreciation and amortization 8,088

6,170

Occupancy costs 3,243

2,448

Professional fees and outside services 11,407

9,257

Marketing and business development 984

763

Acquisition-related costs —

654

General, administrative, and other 5,030

4,980

Total operating expenses 82,625

69,591

Operating income 45,968

22,293

Non-operating (expense) income:







Change in fair value of puttable common stock —

(203)

Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt —

569

Interest income 4,386

1,295

Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs (45)

(4,430)

Unrealized loss on derivative assets (2,541)

(42,413)

Gain on sale of business 50,547

—

Other, net 1,732

1,679

Income (loss) before income tax provision 100,047

(21,210)

Income tax benefit (expense) 70,177

(210)

Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International Holdings, Inc $ 170,224

$ (21,420)











Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding







Basic 91,793,374

63,549,403

Diluted 109,154,227

63,549,403

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock







Basic $ 1.85

$ (0.34)

Diluted $ 1.56

$ (0.34)







Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 ($000, except share and per share amounts)



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 550,786

$ 433,648 Cash and securities segregated under federal and other regulations 26,794

27,618 Accounts receivable, net 106,850

98,107 Restricted cash 14,419

6,005 Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds 78,699

70,078 Receivables from broker-dealers, futures commission merchants, and clearing

organizations 149,303

133,533 Current portion of derivative assets 4,709

6,017 Other current assets 39,811

39,232 Assets held for sale —

40,976 Total current assets 971,371

855,214 Investments 29,180

19,180 Fixed assets, net 53,464

46,854 Internally developed software, net 36,518

36,333 Goodwill 61,912

62,211 Other intangible assets, net 169,210

170,774 Deferred tax asset, net 59,673

— Derivative assets, net of current portion 3,881

5,114 Other assets, net 58,971

63,745 Total assets $ 1,444,180

$ 1,259,425 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 84,029

$ 69,780 Accrued compensation payable 19,638

39,412 Current portion of long-term debt 1,511

1,508 Deferred transaction revenues 10,397

9,572 Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds 78,199

69,578 Payables to customers 153,056

144,641 Payables to clearing organizations 4,068

11 Liabilities held for sale —

2,758 Total current liabilities 350,898

337,260 Deferred income taxes 10,866

22,386 Other non-current liabilities 16,860

18,762 Total liabilities 378,624

378,408 Commitments and contingencies —

— Stockholders' equity:





Common stock - voting and nonvoting, par value $0.001 (600,000,000 authorized

(400,000,000 voting, 200,000,000 nonvoting); 94,722,622 issued and 94,211,531

outstanding common stock at March 31, 2026 and 85,890,086 issued and 85,536,287

common stock at December 31, 2025 95

86 Common stock in treasury, at cost, 511,091 shares at March 31, 2026 and 353,799

shares at December 31, 2025 (14,545)

(8,232) Additional paid-in capital 1,544,484

1,522,143 Accumulated deficit (462,115)

(632,339) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,363)

(641) Total stockholders' equity 1,065,556

881,017 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,444,180

$ 1,259,425

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment ($000):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common shareholders $ 72,910

$ (1,054)

$ (11,003)

$ (1,186)

$ 110,557

$ 170,224 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs —

—

—

—

45

45 Interest income (110)

—

(114)

(159)

(4,003)

(4,386) Income tax (benefit) expense —

—

—

67

(70,244)

(70,177) Depreciation and amortization 4,326

1,056

1,563

435

708

8,088 EBITDA 77,126

2

(9,554)

(843)

37,063

103,794 Share-based compensation(1) 4,079

897

1,910

306

1,684

8,876 Investment gain(2) —

—

(980)

—

(390)

(1,370) Litigation costs(3) 2,076

—

—

—

692

2,768 Unrealized loss on derivative assets(4) —

—

—

2,541

—

2,541 Gain on sale of business(5) —

—

—

—

(50,547)

(50,547) Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,281

$ 899

$ (8,624)

$ 2,004

$ (11,498)

$ 66,062

(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $4.6 million, restricted stock awards of $4.3 million, and warrants of less than $0.1 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2026 expense of $8.9 million is made up of $8.2 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.4 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $0.2 million to directors within general, administrative, and other. (2) Investment gain of $1.4 million represents an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) Reflects the unrealized loss resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of the 250 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of March 31, 2026. (5) Represents the gain on the sale of MIAXdx in January 2026.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common shareholders $ 51,012

$ (4,003)

$ (9,485)

$ (43,868)

$ (15,076)

$ (21,420) Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs —

—

35

—

4,395

4,430 Interest income (430)

—

(196)

—

(669)

(1,295) Income tax expense —

—

—

—

210

210 Depreciation and amortization 3,062

1,487

979

157

485

6,170 EBITDA 53,644

(2,516)

(8,667)

(43,711)

(10,655)

(11,905) Share-based compensation(1) 3,803

791

2,882

316

1,693

9,485 Investment gain(2) —

—

(1,455)

—

—

(1,455) Acquisition-related costs(3) —

—

—

—

654

654 Litigation costs(4) 775

—

—

—

258

1,033 Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt(5) —

—

—

—

(569)

(569) Change in fair value of puttable common stock(6) —

—

—

—

203

203 Unrealized loss on derivative assets(7) —

—

—

42,413

—

42,413 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,222

$ (1,725)

$ (7,240)

$ (982)

$ (8,416)

$ 39,859

(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $2.6 million, restricted stock awards of $6.5 million and warrants of $0.4 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2025 expense of $9.5 million is made up of $8.6 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.6 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $0.2 million to directors within general, administrative, and other. (2) Investment gain of $1.5 million represents an unrealized gain on available for sale marketable securities. (3) Relates to the TISE acquisition. (4) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (5) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (6) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with the Company's ERPs I and II that had an associated put right which required the Company to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (7) Reflects the unrealized loss resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of the 375 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of March 31, 2025.

Segment Operating Results

The following sets forth our results of operations by segment ($000):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Options Equities Futures International Corporate /

Other Total Revenues:











Transaction and clearing fees $ 266,818 $ 27,888 $ 20,643 $ 61 $ — $ 315,410 Access fees 29,118 3,867 390 39 (57) 33,357 Market data fees 9,482 2,157 1,244 80 (8) 12,955 Other revenue 34 53 2,061 5,464 356 7,968 Total revenues 305,452 33,965 24,338 5,644 291 369,690 Cost of revenues:











Liquidity payments 192,986 27,101 3,439 — — 223,526 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 1,199 200 14,878 — — 16,277 Other cost of revenues(1) — — 1,391 — (97) 1,294 Total cost of revenues 194,185 27,301 19,708 — (97) 241,097 Revenues less cost of revenues 111,267 6,664 4,630 5,644 388 128,593 Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits 21,050 4,165 10,441 2,231 6,503 44,390 Information technology and communication costs 4,303 1,545 2,914 453 268 9,483 Depreciation and amortization 4,326 1,056 1,563 435 708 8,088 Occupancy costs 1,601 214 495 254 679 3,243 Professional fees and outside services 4,858 272 305 462 5,510 11,407 Marketing and business development 171 57 341 222 193 984 General, administrative, and other 2,158 409 1,018 324 1,121 5,030 Total operating expenses 38,467 7,718 17,077 4,381 14,982 82,625 Operating income / (loss) 72,800 (1,054) (12,447) 1,263 (14,594) 45,968 Non-operating (expense) income:











Interest income 110 — 114 159 4,003 4,386 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs — — — — (45) (45) Unrealized loss on derivative assets — — — (2,541) — (2,541) Gain on sale of business — — — — 50,547 50,547 Other, net — — 1,330 — 402 1,732 Income (loss) before income tax provision 72,910 (1,054) (11,003) (1,119) 40,313 100,047 Income tax benefit (expense) — — — (67) 70,244 70,177 Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International Holdings, Inc $ 72,910 $ (1,054) $ (11,003) $ (1,186) $ 110,557 $ 170,224

(1) Futures segment other cost of revenues includes $0.4 million related to access fees, $0.3 million related to market data fees, and $0.7 million related to other revenue. Corporate / Other segment incudes $(0.1) million related to other revenue.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Options Equities Futures International Corporate /

Other Total Revenues:











Transaction and clearing fees $ 234,512 $ 34,307 $ 20,449 $ 36 $ — $ 289,304 Access fees 20,384 3,480 237 39 (57) 24,083 Market data fees 6,198 2,287 1,085 80 (8) 9,642 Other revenue — — 3,026 671 351 4,048 Total revenues 261,094 40,074 24,797 826 286 327,077 Cost of revenues:











Liquidity payments 163,528 27,990 2,528 — — 194,046 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 1,119 238 15,097 — — 16,454 Section 31 fees 15,223 8,187 — — — 23,410 Other cost of revenues(1) — — 1,283 — — 1,283 Total cost of revenues 179,870 36,415 18,908 — — 235,193 Revenues less cost of revenues 81,224 3,659 5,889 826 286 91,884 Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits 16,665 3,426 11,475 1,117 5,088 37,771 Information technology and communication costs 3,346 1,563 1,977 458 204 7,548 Depreciation and amortization 3,062 1,487 979 157 485 6,170 Occupancy costs 1,119 141 443 156 589 2,448 Professional fees and outside services 4,064 530 745 186 3,732 9,257 Marketing and business development 214 90 261 32 166 763 Acquisition-related costs — — — — 654 654 General, administrative, and other 2,171 425 1,270 175 939 4,980 Total operating expenses 30,641 7,662 17,150 2,281 11,857 69,591 Operating income / (loss) 50,583 (4,003) (11,261) (1,455) (11,571) 22,293 Non-operating (expense) income:











Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt — — — — 569 569 Change in fair value of puttable common stock — — — — (203) (203) Interest income 430 — 196 — 669 1,295 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs — — (35) — (4,395) (4,430) Unrealized loss on derivative assets — — — (42,413) — (42,413) Other, net (1) — 1,615 — 65 1,679 Income (loss) before income tax provision 51,012 (4,003) (9,485) (43,868) (14,866) (21,210) Income tax expense — — — — (210) (210) Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International Holdings, Inc $ 51,012 $ (4,003) $ (9,485) $ (43,868) $ (15,076) $ (21,420)

(1) Futures other cost of revenues includes $0.3 million related to access fees, $0.3 million related to market data fees, and $0.7 million related to other revenue.

The following summarizes revenues less cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for our business segments ($000, except percentages):





Options

Equities



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







March 31,

Percent

March 31,

Percent



2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Revenues less cost of revenues $ 111,267

$ 81,224

37.0 %

$ 6,664

$ 3,659

82.1 %

Operating expenses 38,467

30,641

25.5 %

7,718

7,662

0.7 %

Operating income (loss) $ 72,800

$ 50,583

43.9 %

$ (1,054)

$ (4,003)

*

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 83,281

$ 58,222

43.0 %

$ 899

$ (1,725)

*

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 74.8 %

71.7 %





13.5 %

*





















































































Futures

International



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







March 31,

Percent

March 31,

Percent



2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Revenues less cost of revenues $ 4,630

$ 5,889

(21.4) %

$ 5,644

$ 826

583.3 %

Operating expenses 17,077

17,150

(0.4) %

4,381

2,281

92.1 %

Operating income (loss) $ (12,447)

$ (11,261)

*

$ 1,263

$ (1,455)

*

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (8,624)

$ (7,240)

*

$ 2,004

$ (982)

*

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) *

*





35.5 %

*





* Not meaningful (1) See Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA above. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues.

Reconciliations of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to adjusted earnings ($000):





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2026

2025



Net income (loss) allocated to common shareholders $ 170,224

$ (21,420)



Share-based compensation(1) 8,876

9,485



Investment gain(2) (1,370)

(1,455)



Litigation costs(3) 2,768

1,033



Acquisition-related costs(4) —

654



Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt(5) —

(569)



Change in fair value of puttable common stock(6) —

203



Unrealized loss on derivative assets(7) 2,541

42,413



Gain on sale of business(8) (50,547)

—



Total non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments (37,732)

51,764



Income tax (expense) benefit related to items above(9) 12,538

(318)



One-off discrete tax adjustments(10):









Release of valuation allowance as of January 1, 2026 (109,161)

—



Deferred tax re-measurements 16,133

—



Other(11) (6,660)

—



Total non-GAAP tax adjustments (87,150)

(318)



Adjusted earnings $ 45,342

$ 30,026



(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options, restricted stock awards and warrants that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. (2) Represents unrealized gain on marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) Relates to the TISE acquisition. (5) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (6) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with the Company's ERPs I and II that had an associated put right which required the Company to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (7) Reflects the unrealized loss resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of each balance sheet date. (8) Represents the gain on the sale of MIAXdx in January 2026. (9) Income tax effect is calculated on the pre-tax adjustments to net income, other than share-based compensation which is adjusted as a non-cash expense for which there is a tax deduction, based on the tax laws in the jurisdictions in which we operate. (10) Removes from adjusted earnings any one-off discrete tax adjustments that are unrelated to our core operating performance. (11) Primarily relates to the removal of the permanent tax benefit for the excess tax deduction on share-based compensation compared to the book expense.

Earnings Per Share

The following table sets forth the computation of diluted income (loss) and adjusted earnings per share ($000, except share and per share data):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 Net income (loss) attributable to MIH $ 170,224

$ (21,420) Weighted-average common shares outstanding 109,154,227

63,549,403 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.56

$ (0.34)







Adjusted earnings $ 45,342

$ 30,026 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used

for adjusted diluted earnings per share 109,154,227

78,075,760 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.42

$ 0.38

Key Business Metrics

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025







Three Months Ended

March 31,

Increase/

(Decrease)

Percent

Change



2026

2025





Options:















Number of trading days 61

60

1

1.7 %

Total contracts:















Market contracts – Equity and ETF (in thousands) 3,821,454

3,216,233

605,221

18.8 %

MIH contracts – Equity and ETF (in thousands) 662,739

514,903

147,836

28.7 %

Average daily volume ("ADV")(defined below)(1)















Market ADV – Equity and ETF (in thousands)(1) 62,647

53,604

9,043

16.9 %

MIH ADV – Equity and ETF (in thousands)(1) 10,865

8,582

2,283

26.6 %

MIH market share 17.3 %

16.0 %

1.3 pts

8.1 %

Total Options revenue per contract ("RPC")(2) $0.110

$0.106

$0.004

3.8 %

U.S. Equities:















Number of trading days 61

60

1

1.7 %

Total shares:















Market shares (in millions) 1,219,057

941,688

277,369

29.5 %

MIH shares (in millions) 10,787

10,557

230

2.2 %

ADV(1):















Market ADV (in millions)(1) 19,985

15,695

4,290

27.3 %

MIH ADV (in millions)(1) 177

176

1

0.6 %

MIH market share 0.9 %

1.1 %

(0.2) pts

(18.2) %

Equities capture (per 100 shares) (defined below)(3) $0.005

$(0.020)

$0.025

*

Futures:















Number of trading days 61

61

—

— %

Agricultural products total contracts 659,786

1,098,116

(438,330)

(39.9) %

Agricultural products ADV(1) 10,816

18,002

(7,186)

(39.9) %

Agricultural products RPC(2) $1.982

$2.426

$(0.444)

(18.3) %

International:















Total listed securities (period end)(4) 6,083

1,206

*

*



* Percentage calculation is not meaningful.

(1) ADV is calculated as total contracts or shares for the period divided by total trading days for the period. (2) RPC represents transaction and clearing fees less liquidity payments, brokerage, clearing and exchange fees and Section 31 fees (Net Transaction Fees), divided by total contracts traded during the period. (3) Equities capture per one hundred shares refers to transaction and clearing fees less liquidity payments, brokerage, clearing and exchange fees, and Section 31 fees (Net Transaction Fees), divided by one-hundredth of total shares. (4) Q1 2025 does not include TISE which was acquired in June 2025.

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