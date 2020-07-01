Miami International Holdings Reports June 2020 Trading Results and New Volume and Market Share Records for MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc.

01 Jul, 2020, 19:35 BST

PRINCETON, New Jersey, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported June 2020 trading results for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 82 million equity option contracts in June for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,728,639 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.60%.

Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

June-20

June-19

% Chg

May-20

% Chg

June-20

June-19

% Chg

Trading Days

22

20

20

125

124

U.S. Equity Options Industry

651,089,358

340,857,459

91.0%

511,622,104

27.3%

3,249,054,726

2,148,799,987

51.2%

MIAX Exchange Group

82,030,056

32,754,753

150.4%

63,216,613

29.8%

381,278,555

212,825,972

79.2%

MIAX

32,868,021

12,704,769

158.7%

26,091,147

26.0%

149,342,588

87,339,800

71.0%

MIAX PEARL

34,463,389

17,626,201

95.5%

24,860,957

38.6%

156,844,352

115,404,883

35.9%

MIAX Emerald

14,698,646

2,423,783

506.4%

12,264,509

19.8%

75,091,615

10,081,289

644.9%

Equity Options ADV

June-20

June-19

% Chg

May-20

% Chg

June-20

June-19

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

29,594,971

17,042,873

73.7%

25,581,105

15.7%

25,992,438

17,329,032

50.0%

MIAX Exchange Group

3,728,639

1,637,738

127.7%

3,160,831

18.0%

3,050,228

1,716,338

77.7%

MIAX

1,494,001

635,238

135.2%

1,304,557

14.5%

1,194,741

704,353

69.6%

MIAX PEARL

1,566,518

881,310

77.7%

1,243,048

26.0%

1,254,755

930,685

34.8%

MIAX Emerald

668,120

121,189

451.3%

613,225

9.0%

600,733

81,301

638.9%










Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market Share

June-20

June-19

% Chg

May-20

% Chg

June-20

June-19

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

12.60%

9.61%

31.1%

12.36%

2.0%

11.74%

9.90%

18.5%

MIAX

5.05%

3.73%

35.4%

5.10%

-1.0%

4.60%

4.06%

13.1%

MIAX PEARL

5.29%

5.17%

2.4%

4.86%

8.9%

4.83%

5.37%

-10.1%

MIAX Emerald

2.26%

0.71%

217.5%

2.40%

-5.8%

2.31%

0.47%

392.6%

June 2020 records:  

MIAX

  • New monthly record for contracts executed
    • 32,868,021 contracts

MIAX PEARL

  • New monthly record for contracts executed
    • 34,463,389 contracts

MIAX Exchange Group

  • New monthly market share record
    • 12.60% market share
  • New daily record for contracts executed
    • 5,842,317 on June 11, 2020
  • New monthly record for contracts executed
    • 82,030,056 contracts

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected]

Corporate Communications Contact:

Dominique Prunetti-Miller


(609) 897-1465

[email protected]

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.      

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. 

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

