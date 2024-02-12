MIAMI INVESTOR SUMMIT 22/23 FEBRUARY TO CONVENE LEADERS AND INVESTORS TO ADDRESS GLOBAL CHALLENGES

Future Investment Initiative PRIORITY Summit Miami will bring together 1,000 investors, business leaders and policy experts at a time of heightened global tensions

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world experiencing an array of immediate and long-term risks, including geopolitical tension, contested elections, polarised discourse, climate concerns, AI threats and economic headwinds, the FII Institute is convening an international summit to encourage the mobilisation of investment as a force for good.

Leaders from across the world, and across the political spectrum will gather in Miami on 22 and 23 February.

The summit, held under the theme 'On the Edge of a New Frontier' will address the changing economic, social and political realities, and the issues that are of concern to citizens the world over. Discussions will include the digitisation of every economic sector, investor outlook, climate tech, the new AI ecosystem, innovations for better urban environments, and the forthcoming US elections.

Over one hundred luminaries from finance, business and government are due to speak, including Michael Dell, Founder, Chairman, & CEO, Dell Technologies; Larry Summers, President Emeritus, Harvard University & Board Member at OpenAI; Jennifer Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton; Pamela Liebman, President and CEO, The Corcoran Group; Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture; Tom Vice, CEO, Sierra Space; Magda Wierzycka, Sygnia Ltd; Josh Harris, Founder, 26North and Managing Partner, Washington Commanders; Dr Chloé Bakalar, Chief Ethicist, Responsible AI, Meta; Caroline Yap, Managing Director, Global AI Business, Google; and Todd Boehly, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Eldridge Industries

The Future Investment Initiative's (FII) Founding Partner, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, will be joined by 25 Strategic Partners, including international companies Pepsico, Franklin Templeton, HSBC, Softbank Vision Fund, Standard Chartered, Straight Street, and GFH Financial Group. Strategic Partners support the ongoing work of the institute.

The FII Institute conducts ongoing research to identify the issues that matters to citizens worldwide. This year's polling sampled 50,000 people from 23 countries to identify humanity's priorities. The findings are used to shape FII's policy agenda and programme of summits. For example, this year's research has revealed this year a dramatic global drop of 20% in satisfaction levels, and discontent across a range of issues, including cost of living, loneliness, technology, and climate concerns. 62% of respondents in the United States say their government is not doing enough to regulate the impact of emerging technology on society.

FII PRIORITY Summit Miami continues conversations held in Hong Kong and Riyadh in fall (autumn) 2023. It is part of an ongoing global programme of summits held next in forward looking global cities throughout the year, with summits coming up on Rio de Janeiro and Nairobi in the spring and summer.

Miami has been chosen for its vibrancy, diversity, economic significance, and its role as a vital link between continents, economies, and societies.

Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute said:

"This year marks an historic moment with nearly half of the world's population participating in national elections in 2024, underscoring the significance of citizen priorities and leaders' effective responses to them. The choices made by leaders in government and investment during this period will have far-reaching consequences for global peace, prosperity, and stability and I am delighted that over 1,000 leaders will spend time in Miami deliberating on those issues that matter to the world."

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

