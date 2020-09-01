Mindtree Partners with Mölnlycke for Enterprise Application and Cloud Transformation Journey

Five-year contract with the Swedish medical solutions company to strengthen Mindtree's presence in the European market with accelerated SAP-run transformation

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it has partnered with Mölnlycke to provide SAP application development and maintenance along with cloud operations. Mindtree will help migrate Mölnlycke's on-premise SAP to Microsoft Azure and accelerate towards a platform-led DevSecOps operating model ensuring faster response to business changes and reliable IT support.

Mölnlycke is a market-leading supplier of wound care and surgical products and solutions. With this engagement, Mölnlycke will be able to deliver solutions in an agile, reliable, and secure manner which will support key business functions to bring new products to market faster and drive better user experiences.

"Our goal has always been to improve healthcare outcomes, and we recognize the importance of digital transformation and moving more of our business to the cloud in that mission," said Daniel Frick, VP, IT, Mölnlycke. "Partnering with Mindtree is one component to enable us to make our business more agile, pivot to new opportunities more quickly."

Mindtree will support and operate the SAP landscape through process transformation and automation of IT using its platform-led operating model. As part of the engagement, Mindtree will also automate the testing process to ensure faster system releases.

"The healthcare sector is being faced with new challenges that continually demand innovation. Mölnlycke's work with Mindtree will support the company's digital transformation based around cloud-based SAP and DevSecOps. This transformation to a platform-led operating model will ensure Mölnlycke's processes remain secure and compliant with industry regulations," said Venu Lambu, President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "This partnership also expands Mindtree's presence in the Nordic region and strengthens its position in the European market."

