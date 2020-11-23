Mindtree Partners with the Nordex Group to Drive Forward the Company's Digital Transformation Journey

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced a five-year deal with a leading wind turbine manufacturer, The Nordex Group (ETR: NDX1). The Nordex Group chose Mindtree as its business transformation partner to simplify, modernize, and transform its entire IT landscape globally, while providing scalability to support the company's growth plans. The Nordex Group is one of the leading integrated, global manufacturers of innovative onshore wind turbine systems. Founded in 1985, the products of the company regularly shape the technological development of the wind energy industry. The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 30 GW in over 40 markets, significantly contributing to carbon-free power generation.

"Demand for wind power will continue to grow globally and so will Nordex. Delivering to our expanding international customer base reliably and securely will require standardisation and simplification of our underlying systems. We will design a scalable digital architecture that enables us to deliver with speed and agility," said Stefan Ewald, CIO Nordex Group. "We are delighted to partner with Mindtree to deliver against our digital transformation agenda. Mindtree's digital expertise, experience and agile culture is a very good match for Nordex."

To align the Nordex Group's IT infrastructure with its strategic vision across the complete value chain, Mindtree will support the full stack transformation of its current IT operations and service delivery. "The scope includes the standardisation and roll out of new projects and operational processes, the consolidation of existing IT services, and the development of a future-ready cloud platform which maintains a robust cybersecurity posture," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "We are delighted that the Nordex Group has chosen us for its transformational journey. Mindtree will bring its digital expertise and world-class, industry-acknowledged platforms and capabilities through the use of cloud and IoT technologies."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 280+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:

INDIA

Tanuja Singh

Mindtree

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mindtree