MiniMax to Report 2025 Full Year Financial Results on March 2, 2026

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMax Global ("MiniMax" or the "Company"; HKEX: 00100), a global AI foundation model company, today announced that it will report its financial results for full year ended December 31, 2025, after the Hong Kong market closes on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

Chinese Line (Mandarin):

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10053116-eg81mx.html

English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10053115-hu76t5.html

Participants can choose between the Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation options for pre-registration above. Please note that the English simultaneous interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please register Chinese Line for Q&A session. Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, event passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, live, and archived webcasts of the conference call, for both Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir-tool.minimaxi.com/calendar/index.html?lang=en.

Replays of the conference call will be available until March 9, 2026 via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in Numbers

Mainland China: 4000 483 168 Hong Kong: 800 906 986 US/Canada: 1 855 336 4664



Chinese conference ID: 6883691 English simultaneous interpretation conference ID: 3663475

About MiniMax

MiniMax is a global AI foundation model company. We are committed to advancing the frontiers of AI towards AGI via our mission Intelligence with Everyone. Our proprietary multimodal models have advanced coding capability and high agentic performance, as well as ultra-long context processing capability, and can understand, generate, and integrate a wide range of modalities, including text, audio, images, video, and music. These models power our major AI-native products, and our enterprise and developer-facing Open API Platform — which collectively deliver intelligent, dynamic experiences to enhance productivity and quality of life for users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.minimaxi.com/en.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

MiniMax

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

E-mail: [email protected]