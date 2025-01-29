MINISTER AL-RAJHI REAFFIRMS SAUDI ARABIA'S GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AND COMMITMENT TO COLLABORATION AT THE GLMC

News provided by

Global Labor Market Conference

29 Jan, 2025, 18:27 GMT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening the second edition of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), His Excellency Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, emphasized Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to fostering international collaboration and driving innovative solutions to address global labor market challenges. He further underscored the Kingdom's dedication to building a future-ready workforce and ensuring inclusivity and resilience, in alignment with Vision 2030.

Continue Reading
MINISTER AL-RAJHI REAFFIRMS SAUDI ARABIA’S GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AND COMMITMENT TO COLLABORATION AT THE GLMC (PRNewsfoto/Global Labor Market Conference)
MINISTER AL-RAJHI REAFFIRMS SAUDI ARABIA’S GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AND COMMITMENT TO COLLABORATION AT THE GLMC (PRNewsfoto/Global Labor Market Conference)

On the margins of the GLMC, Minister Al-Rajhi met with His Excellency Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), to discuss enhanced cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the ILO. A key outcome of these discussions was the signing of a framework cooperation agreement, focusing on the Junior Professional Officer and Secondment Programs. This agreement underscores the Kingdom's commitment to aligning with global best practices and providing young professionals with valuable international training opportunities, further advancing sustainable labor market development.

Minister Al-Rajhi also held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with ministers and officials from Argentina, Kenya, Jordan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Indonesia. These discussions centered on mutual labor market challenges, strategies for building resilient economies, and preparing workforces for the future.

At the conference, the Minister set out two key initiatives including the launch of the Global Labor Market Academy in partnership with the World Bank. The Academy – based in Riyadhwill provide policymakers worldwide, particularly in middle and low-income countries, with the tools to design and implement effective labor market reforms.

The second initiative – the "Navigating Tomorrow" Report – analyzes global labor market trends, identifies key skills and outlines strategies to close skills gaps through lifelong learning and innovative public-private partnerships.

The GLMC brought together over 5,000 participants from 150 countries, including 200 international speakers, CEOs, labor ministers, policymakers, and industry experts. As a vital platform for collaboration, it facilitated the exchange of ideas, strengthened international relationships, and showcased actionable solutions to pressing labor market issues.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609001/Global_Labor_Market_Conference.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505855/5141497/GLMC_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

World Bank and Global Labor Market Conference Deepen Partnership to Shape the Future of Work

World Bank and Global Labor Market Conference Deepen Partnership to Shape the Future of Work

The World Bank and the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) have struck a new three-year partnership to shape labor regulation and policy into the...
GLMC Unveils Global Labor Charter to Tackle Key Workforce Challenges

GLMC Unveils Global Labor Charter to Tackle Key Workforce Challenges

The second edition of the Global Labor Market Conference kicked off with the highly anticipated ministerial roundtable, chaired by His Excellency the ...
المزيد من الإصدارات من هذا المصدر

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

المزيد من البيانات الصحفية في مواضيع ذات صلة