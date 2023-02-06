Mobily kicks-off LEAP 2023 in style with big partnership announcements across smart cities, gaming, Artificial Intelligence and more

Cooperation with The Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate to boost tourism, trade and quality of life of residents through digital technology and services

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobily, Leap's strategic digital partner has unveiled a series of agreements and partnerships across a wide range of technology fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), gaming, digital infrastructure and more on Day One of LEAP 2023.

As the thousands of delegates, experts and industry leaders attend the first day of the event to discuss, learn and collaborate on the future vision of technology, Mobily is already working with industry leaders to help usher in a whole host of new products and services.

Highlights on day one for Mobily are announcements of new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Abunayyan Holding as well as government related entities such as the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate.

Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate

The Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate and Mobily have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that seeks to promote digital transformation in the Al-Ula Governorate by building the digital infrastructure of the region through better communications, information technology and digital services that improve the user experience. This is part of the authority's aim to raise the overall quality of services and life for residents and visitors to Al-Ula as in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.

The partnership is part of Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate's wider aims to enhance cooperation across other sectors to make Al-Ula the ideal destination for living, working and visiting as well as for the arts, heritage and culture. Mobily will provide advanced services in various areas such as cloud computing, cybersecurity and more.

Ericsson

Mobily Pay has made an agreement with Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson to become the company's technical support by providing ADM application development and management, which allows Mobily Pay to develop and launch new products and services to enhance the customers experience service for Mobily Pay. This in turn will increase the number of projects that can be delivered as well as execute solutions faster at a lower cost for Mobily Pay.

In a separate deal Mobily and Ericsson successfully deployed the Ericsson Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based network solution for predictive and automated network management to enable, enhanced and smart end-user experiences in Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom continues to implement its ambitious Vision 2030, the number of connected devices is expected to grow, propelling forward the need for improved network capabilities.

Enabled by the presence of big data, and ever-expanding and more accessible computing power, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based network solution redefines the very nature of network operations, solving complex challenges and supporting today's dynamic and multidimensional connectivity requirements.

Ericsson's AI-based network solution delivers comprehensive Machine Learning (ML) based 5G network diagnostics, root cause analysis and recommendations for superior user experiences. The smart, automated network diagnostics capabilities of Ericsson's cognitive software suite results in proactive network optimization, supporting Mobily in identifying and resolving network anomalies and constantly providing reliable connectivity.

Huawei Technology Investment Saudi Arabia

Mobily and Huawei Technology Investment Saudi Arabia, signed an agreement which will enable the joint development for digital transformation towards the implementation of Intelligent 5G and Customer Experience Management. The agreement, aligned with the 2030 vision for Quality of Life and Digital Economy, will enhance the overall 5G user experience with a goal to increase Mobily user loyalty and reduce the time-to-market for 5G in Saudi Arabia.

Abunayyan Holding

Mobily has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abunayyan Holding that aimed at advancing the development of smart cities. The partnership will bring together the expertise and resources of both companies to create innovative solutions that improve the quality of life for urban residents.

With the rapid growth of cities, the demand for sustainable, efficient, and connected urban environments is increasing. This partnership will focus on developing cutting-edge technologies to tackle the challenges facing cities, including transportation, water, energy, waste management, and public safety. "We're thrilled to partner with Abunayyan Holding to bring our combined vision for smart cities to life" Omar Al-Rasheed, Chief Strategy and Digitalization Office of Mobily, said. "Our companies share a commitment to creating a better future for urban residents, and this partnership will allow us to accelerate our progress in this area."

"The partnership with Mobily represents an important step forward in our mission to build smarter, more sustainable cities," said Turki Al-Amri, CEO of Abunayyan Holding. "Together, we have the resources, expertise, and passion to create solutions that will have real impact on the lives of millions of people.".

Nokia

Mobily will work with Nokia Solutions and Networks to develop a range of sustainability solutions. This includes fighting climate change where both companies work to reduce their own emissions and support other industries to reduce pollution and achieve a net zero future. In this partnership, both parties are exploring the role of connectivity in providing strategic business value while boosting positive social empowerment. In addition to cooperating to build a diverse and inclusive, digitally skilled future generation of workers.

Ali Jitawi, Head of Mobile Networks Saudi Arabia, Nokia, said: "Mobily and Nokia are always keen to achieving global ESG goals set by the United Nations. Being a pioneer in ESG solutions, Nokia is working hand in hand with Mobily to position its latest sustainability solutions in the framework of this MoU."

Lebara

Mobily and Lebara renewed their existing agreement, with a new validity till 2026, with an aim to benefit a win-win business opportunity.

The agreement will also leverage Mobily's superior Network, Wholesale expertise and ensure faster decision making for Lebara with a flexibility to target new segments, tackle competition and other uncertain market variables.

Lebara, operating in KSA since 2014, as an MVNO on Mobily's network has grown year on year and has delivered outstanding financial performance especially in the past two years

Mobily receives Procurement Excellence Programme (PEP) Award from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS)

Mobily is the first telecom company in the Kingdom to receive this respected certificate in the field of procurement.

Mobily was able to pass the evaluation stages with full compliance in less than two months, which is a remarkable achievement, as some audits take up to a full year. To gain a PEP award companies must undertake a set of rigorous and intensive assessments of the procurement department including leadership and organization's effectiveness, procurement strategy, team efficiency, and procedures, as well as performance management.

This new achievement reflects Mobily's leading role in the telecommunications sector to provide quality levels of service adhering to the highest international standards. In addition, it reflects Mobily's procurement transparency, commitment, and effective strategy.

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.

