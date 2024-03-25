My Clinic Receives Healthcare Tech-Contact Excellence Award from IST Networks & Genesys

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Clinic, a leading healthcare provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has been honored with the prestigious Healthcare Tech-Contact Excellence Award by IST Networks and Genesys. This recognition is for My Clinic's migration from a legacy contact center solution to the comprehensive Genesys Cloud platform, incorporating a full suite of inbound, outbound, email, messaging, and social media capabilities.

As the Genesys partner of choice for implementing this innovative solution in healthcare, IST Networks, a platinum Genesys partner, has demonstrated its expertise in transforming patient care through technology. This partnership highlights IST's strength in delivering cutting-edge solutions in the healthcare industry, ensuring My Clinic's transition reflects their motivation to create a seamless patient journey and experience.

My Clinic has implemented the Genesys Cloud along with an integration with Salesforce, featuring channels like voice, messaging, email, and social engagement. The clinic also utilizes a chatbot powered by Genesys Dialog Engine, integration with third-party knowledge management, and advanced reporting systems. This comprehensive approach to patient care technology is a testament to My Clinic's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and patient satisfaction.

"We are profoundly honored to receive the Healthcare Tech-Contact Excellence Award from IST Networks and Genesys, a recognition that reflects our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing patient care through technology. At My Clinic, we believe in harnessing the power of innovative solutions like the Genesys Cloud platform to create seamless, empathetic, and highly personalized patient experiences. This accolade is not just a testament to our technological advancements but to our dedicated team's ambition and responsibility towards making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and satisfactory for our patients. As we continue to align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, focusing on wellness and prevention, we remain dedicated to setting new benchmarks in healthcare service delivery, ensuring that every interaction contributes to our purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, and happier lives." – Fehr Nazer, My Clinic Managing Director.

The Genesys Cloud platform is known for its AI-powered experience orchestration, providing the ability to deliver empathetic, personalized experiences at scale. This technology enables the delivery of the right customer experience at the right time, enhancing workforce engagement and driving operational efficiency.

My Clinic, the inaugural flagship clinic of Nazer Group, stands as a beacon of innovation in Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector. Specializing in women's health, children's health, family medicine, and chronic disease management, My Clinic is committed to delivering exceptional patient experiences and outcomes. This commitment is aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, focusing on wellness and prevention.

The Healthcare Tech-Contact Excellence Award recognizes organizations that lead in technological innovation to enhance healthcare services. My Clinic's receipt of this award underscores its commitment to setting new standards in patient care and service delivery.

Ahmed Saeed, Sales Director at IST Networks, commented on the project's success: "My Clinic is redefining what's possible in patient care by simplifying the patient experience through seamless technology solutions. This project is a prime example of how the right technology can transform patient engagement, making healthcare more accessible and efficient."

About My Clinic

My Clinic is a leading multispecialty outpatient care provider in Saudi Arabia, established in 2017. Located in Jeddah with an expanding presence in Riyadh, we are committed to helping people live longer, healthier, and happier lives. Guided by our core values of Collaboration, Care, Ambition, and Responsibility, we offer cutting-edge medical treatments and compassionate care. Dedicated to innovation, excellence, and social responsibility, My Clinic is advancing healthcare for a better tomorrow.

About IST

IST Networks the leading Customer Experience (CX) Technology Systems Integrator in the Middle East, renowned for its array of advanced CX solutions. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Contact Center solutions, Conversational AI, Unified CXM platforms, AI-powered social media management, alongside in-depth analytics and feedback mechanisms. In addition, our integrated CX consultancy services cover CX Maturity Assessment, operating model redesign, platform assessment and design, workforce optimization, business process engineering, and analytics & insights, all aimed at bolstering customer experience strategies.

Acknowledged for our innovation and exemplary service, IST Networks has garnered numerous industry awards. Our dedication to leading the CX technology domain is evident in our continuous efforts to offer cutting-edge solutions and consultancy, enhancing customer experiences across the board.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 7,500 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.