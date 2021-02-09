MyHotels.SA Launches Newly Updated and Expanded Extranet for Hospitality Industry Partners Seeking to Provide Vacation and Travel Services Across the Region

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHotels® (https://www.MyHotels.SA/) recently announced its newest extranet system upgrades, allowing partners from suppliers and hoteliers to list and provide a wide variety of services to travelers via one platform, including accommodations (hotels, villas, apartments); transportation (air, bus, car, transfers, etc.); restaurants and eateries; individualized package tours and vacation providers; and a wide variety of other related products and services. MyHotels® is the leading Saudi online travel agency dedicated to revolutionizing travel and tourism by creating a one-stop-shop digital platform for travelers. They are now representing an unprecedented growing collection of vendors and partners, MyHotels.SA continues to fulfill its commitment to offering new opportunities for its B2B and B2C customers. Suppliers may access the upgraded extranet directly at https://Extranet.MyHotels.SA & https://B2B.MyHotels.SA/.

MyHotels.SA: New Platform Benefits for Suppliers

It is offering customizable platform tools that integrate all the service and product providers featured on MyHotels.SA, multiple businesses can now interact at the same time with a single customer or tour planner. The MyHotels.SA site offers flexible webpage components like capacities, pricing, packages, bookings, etc., as well as other options related to accommodations, transportation, inventory, and cancellations – integrating these into one shopping experience, documents template manager (DTM); automatic email alerts and warnings; advanced reporting tools; operations logs; multi-language content and interface; business to supplier interface; and 3rd party reservation system integration.

"Expanding our reach through these new extranet tools solves a host of major travel management problems, allowing our B2C and B2B customers direct access to their customers all in one place for the first time," said Emad Alabbas, CEO of MyHotels.SA. "We now give travel agencies, tour operators, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) the ability to book offered services from the platform itself, saving them valuable time and money. And this provides many other benefits, including competitive rates and seamless travel services without requiring bank guarantees or floating deposits. All payments can be via credit and debit cards. We are also one of only nine certified platforms fully authorized to offer Umrah Bookings and e-Visa services through the MAQAM/Saudi GDS platform launched by the Ministry of Umrah and Hajj. This makes booking through us even more of a convenience."

About MyHotels®

Founded in Saudi Arabia in 2016 and headquartered in Makkah, MyHotels.SA is an online travel agency dedicated to worldwide travel packages, accommodations, reservations, and related services for online and offline B2B and B2C customers. By leveraging positive relationships across the industry, MyHotels.SA can offer travel packages through affiliates and partners, giving customers direct pricing and significant savings from a wide variety of hotels, hotel apartments, villas, and hostels, covering more than 674,000 accommodations/properties across 109,000 destinations worldwide, MyHotels.SA is a recognized and trusted global travel brand. Learn more at: www.MyHotels.SA.

Media Contact:

Name, Title Emad Alabbas, CEO

Phone: +96611501881 & +966920033025

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MyHotels