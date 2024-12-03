Upon required regulatory clearances and closing, the acquisition will see UP42 become part of the NSG Geospatial division

PIF's NSG expands geospatial capabilities to support global markets and KSA's growing demand for advanced EO & Geospatial solutions in line with Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo Space Group (NSG), a Public Investment Fund-owned company and Saudi Arabia's leading commercial space services provider, has announced today that the company has entered into a definitive agreement with Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus) to acquire its UP42 business, a next-generation earth observation digital platform, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including required regulatory clearances. UP42, launched by Airbus in 2019 in Berlin, Germany, is a pioneer in streamlining access to and deriving insights from geospatial data via a cloud-based platform.

Saudi Arabia’s Neo Space Group to acquire UP42 Earth Observation digital platform from Airbus

UP42 is expected to be part of NSG's growing Geospatial division, building on the acquisition of Taqnia ETS. UP42's earth observation digital platform provides customers access to data and analytics from 80+ of the world's leading geospatial companies, making it easy to source and manage diverse data from multiple providers through one seamless interface. Customers of UP42 can leverage the UP42 platform to solve real-world geospatial challenges and deliver value to their end-customers across a range of market verticals, including agriculture, urban planning, real estate, infrastructure monitoring, disaster management, and more.

Martijn Blanken, NSG Chief Executive Officer, said: "By integrating the UP42 platform into the KSA ecosystem, we are positioning NSG to deliver cutting-edge geospatial insights for one of the world's fastest growing economies. This acquisition is pivotal in fulfilling our vision to lead innovation in the geospatial sector both locally, and globally, and further contribute to the growth of the space economy in Saudi Arabia, in full alignment with Saudi Vision 2030."

The announcement further reinforces the strategic role NSG will play in providing EO services, after The Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) of Saudi Arabia announced in July this year that NSG had won the permit to provide the Earth Observation (EO) Platform Service in Saudi Arabia.

Sean Wiid, Chief Executive Officer of UP42, said: "Joining NSG is an exciting step for UP42. Our continued international business growth will support the ambition to make NSG a global leader in geospatial innovation. At the same time, we will play a key role in developing a robust Earth observation ecosystem within Saudi Arabia for the benefit of the Government, Agriculture, Energy, Travel, and Tourism sectors".

NSG was launched in May 2024, when Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced the establishment of NSG with the mission to become a global leader in the satellite and space sector. By fostering national expertise and enhancing Saudi Arabia's position in the global space economy, NSG aims to unlock the potential of emerging industries, diversify the Saudi economy, and support the realization of Vision 2030.

NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG) is a global space and satellite services company based in Saudi Arabia offering a broad portfolio of space services including satellite broadband communications, in-flight connectivity, earth observation and remote sensing, geospatial analysis, satellite navigation and IoT, and an active investor in space technology. NSG, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, is an essential enabler of the Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification, industrial development, innovation, and job creation.

UP42 transforms how organizations order, access, and analyze Earth Observation data through its next generation Earth observation platform. It simplifies data access, streamlines data management, and enables imagery processing at scale, making it easy to create geospatial solutions. The company was born in 2019 in Berlin and founded by Airbus.

