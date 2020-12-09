Nine golden tips to get the best holiday photograph this year in the UAE

Pushing the boundaries of mobile photography, OPPO – the global technology brand, has taken all this into consideration when introducing its latest state-of-the-art imaging technology in the new Reno4 Pro 5G smartphone. Boasting a quad rear camera including a Sony 12MP Ultra Night Wide-angle Video Lens and a host of beautification effects, the flagship variant of Reno4 Series – the Reno4 Pro 5G, allows amazing captures in the most challenging low-light, backlight or bright light conditions.

Experiencing the new phone's professional-quality photography, night portrait and night videography capabilities, renowned photographer of Pixelville fame, Jumana Jolie, collaborated with OPPO to share her top nine tricks for capturing the best holiday memories using a good camera smartphone.

1. Frame the Shot

Use the 'rule of thirds' to frame the elements in a shot for more visually captivating photographs. Using the Reno4 Pro 5G's powerful camera, imagine your image is divided into a nine-square grid by horizontal and vertical lines. Position the subject along any of the lines or an intersection of the lines and leave the other two-thirds of the frame relatively open. This off-centre positioning prompts the viewer's eye to sweep the entire photograph.

2. Create a Sense of Depth

Capturing a panoramic view of a beautifully decorated living room is easy with the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's Sony IMX708 wide-angle lenses. Always consider placing a person or object in the foreground to give a sense of scale and highlight the depth of the room.

3. Don't Use Flash

Forget about flash if you are indoors in cosy lighting. For night or low-light shots, work in your smartphone's 'pro' mode and increase the ISO of the camera. The higher the ISO, the faster the camera sees the scene with the available light. Ultra Dark Mode on OPPO's Reno4 Pro 5G is triggered automatically when taking a photo in a dimly lit environment – thanks to the smartphone's triple laser detection auto-focus (LDAF) rear camera. OPPO's Reno4 Pro 5G delivers excellent photography performance and makes auto focus in low light conditions faster by 142%.

4. Let there be Light

Allow more light into your shot by increasing the aperture and capture the natural beauty of the colours, and décor of the holiday season. With a steady focus, your subjects and the lights will pop, while leaving the background in shadow, giving a beautifully balanced photo. For beginners, OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G can do this and more, thanks to its triple rear camera including a 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Night Wide-angle Video Lens and a 13MP telephoto lens that supports 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. In addition, the 32MP Selfie Beauty Camera, powered by AI Portrait and Ultra Steady Video algorithms, enables you to always take the best selfies.

5. Try HDR (High Dynamic Range) Mode

For group shots and landscapes, turn on the phone's HDR mode. This allows the camera to take multiple shots at different exposures and merge them together to get the best detail in both the brightest as well as darkest areas of the shot. Using the latest HDR video algorithm of OPPO, Reno4 Pro 5G can adjust the exposure based on the lighting to achieve a wider dynamic range while taking a photo. OPPO's latest smartphone can also record every detail in a portrait even against the light or in high contrast scenes like sunrise and sunset while transitioning naturally between highlights and shadows.

6. Manage Shutter Speed

When walking through a festive market with brightly lit displays of stationary reindeers, snowmen and Santa, slow your shutter speed and allow more exposure time, capturing the full beauty of the light display. The triple-camera setup in the Reno4 Pro 5G enables you to take high-quality photos and videos without concerning about motion blur, lighting, or distance.

7. Close Quarters

Keep your subject close to the camera – whether it is a baby dressed in a Santa hat or a Christmas bauble on the tree. Staying close to the subject will increase the blur in parts of the image that are out of focus, thus capturing your subject in full detail. Supported by Reno4 Pro 5G's rear triple camera, the Ultra Dark Mode is triggered automatically when taking a photo in a dimly lit environment. The camera automatically brightens the dark environment, so photos are clearer, even when there is just 1 lux of light.

8. A Full Frame

Fill your frame with everything that you are trying to capture, including some negative space or reflective surfaces. Shiny surfaces improve photos by softly reflecting the lights, so choose appropriate props. OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's Sony ultra-wide angle makes sure everything fits within your frame.

9. Stay Steady

Use the support of the wall behind you or balance your phone hand with your other hand to make sure you stay still long enough take a blur-free shot. Alternatively, use the phone's timer and set it down on a table or a pile of books. OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's Ultra Steady 3.0 brings superior electronic image stabilization to your shots; and the camera will automatically choose the proper exposure.

There is no better time than the holiday season to explore what you can do with your smartphone camera. Try out the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's other features like the Ultra-Steady Mode for a Vlog of Mum preparing the big feast; or the Smart Slow Motion of a child opening their favorite gift. Additionally, with the Cinematic Mode, users will be able to adjust the parameters under the default aspect ratio of 21:9, and fine-tune exposure value (EV), white balance (WB), shutter speed (S), ISO sensitivity, focus mode (AF), and zoom setting.

With a Reno4 Pro 5G in hand, you can explore your creativity and capture every memorable moment that will last a lifetime. The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G is available at key retailers and e-commerce platform across the UAE, priced at AED 2,499.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362018/OPPO_Reno4_Pro_5G.jpg

SOURCE OPPO