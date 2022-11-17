"No Football. No Worries." Andrea Pirlo Fronts Latest Qatar Tourism Campaign

Qatar Tourism campaign features Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo

The campaign forms part of Qatar Tourism's new brand platform, "Feel More in Qatar ."

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Italian footballer Andrea Pirlo stars in a new global campaign by Qatar Tourism titled "No Football. No Worries." The iconic sportsman, who famously played for the Italian national team, will show just how much Qatar has to offer and where to experience its world-class offerings.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9114251-no-football-no-worries-andrea-pirlo-qatar-tourism-campaign/

Sand Dunes at Inland Sea

In a series of humorous advertisements, viewers see Pirlo enjoying various adventures in Qatar, from sandboarding down the desert dunes of the Inland Sea and soaking up the culture in the Museum of Islamic Art to kitesurfing at the country's new resort, Fuwairit Kite Beach.

Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo said: "I have really enjoyed exploring Qatar. It is a beautiful country with beautiful people and has so much to offer. Whether you're a sports fan or not, you can enjoy Qatar and experience adventure, culture and thrilling activities – I have been many times before, and I can't wait to visit again."

Haya Al-Noaimi, Head of the Promotion Section at Qatar Tourism, said: "Qatar will soon be home to millions of visitors from around the world and we look forward to sharing with guests the variety of captivating experiences that feature in our latest, playful campaign. From vibrant souqs to majestic natural landscapes, Qatar offers its warm, authentic hospitality at each touchpoint of the visitor journey while catering to every interest and every type of budget."

"No Football. No Worries." adverts are launching on global broadcasters. They will be activated in 17 countries on 15 November across local TV stations, social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, and online platforms including YouTube and the Google Display Network.

The campaign forms part of Qatar Tourism's new global brand platform, "Feel More in Qatar", which focuses on the family-friendly activities and experiences on offer in Qatar.

The central "Feel More in Qatar" campaign will launch in December. It sees three engaging animated characters introduce a family to the breadth of emotional experiences they will have in Qatar, as well as the country's renowned hospitality and warm welcome. The characters - Shaheen the falcon, Maha the Arabian oryx and Lulu the hawksbill turtle, represent Qatar's iconic wildlife and guide the family to discover the soul of Qatar; a destination that blends cosmopolitan modernity and stunning landscapes with rich tradition and culture.

Pirlo is currently manager of the Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük. During his active football-playing years, he starred for Inter and AC Milan, Juventus, New York City FC, and his Italian national side. Pirlo appeared in every match of Italy's title-winning run at the 2006 FIFA World Cup™, scoring the first goal in the final penalty shoot-out that helped his side secure victory over France.

Qatar Tourism has an ambitious long-term strategy to increase the number of inbound visitors to more than six million annually by 2030. The destination will achieve this by boosting the entire tourism value chain, increasing local and international visitor demand, and driving a multiplier effect across the domestic economy.

For more information on the campaign, please visit: https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/highlights/no-football-no-worries-with-andrea-pirlo

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism's mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar's presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948750/Qatar_Tourism_Sand_Dunes.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948749/Qatar_Tourism_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Qatar Tourism