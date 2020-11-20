Official G20 2020 Family Photo Released

News provided by

Saudi G20 Presidency

20 Nov, 2020, 19:00 GMT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi G20 Presidency is pleased to share a family photo of the G20 leaders projected this evening on the walls of the UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah outside Riyadh.

Ad-Diriyah is the birthplace of the first Saudi state, historical crossroads of pilgrims and traders, and home to one of the kingdom's most ambitious heritage developments.

Official G20 2020 Family Photo Released (PRNewsfoto/Saudi G20 Presidency)

For the high-res, please visit the G20 Media Microsite.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339951/Official_G20_2020_Family_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Saudi G20 Presidency

Also from this source

G20 Riyadh Summit: Post-Presidency Press Conference...

G20 Riyadh Summit: Post-Presidency Press Conference...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics