OPPO expands into Levant with new office in Amman

With social media presence already established across several platforms and accessible retail point of sales locations secured, OPPO is in a strong position to enter the Levant market. OPPO is committed to localization initiatives to provide better service to customers while becoming a key component of local communities. The OPPO Levant team already comprises 200 employees, 71% of whom are nationals.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: "The Levant is of strategic importance to OPPO, and so we are glad to announce achieving this expansion milestone development with our entry into this exciting new market. Going forward, the Levant market will serve alongside the UAE and Saudi Arabia markets as the three main pillars supporting OPPO's sustainable growth in the Middle East."

Since entering the Middle East, OPPO has solidified its commitment to the region by bringing its flagship Find X model to the market for the first time in 2018, followed by selecting Dubai as the first international launch location in April 2019 for its new OPPO Reno smartphone series. The company enjoyed a successful 2019 in the region, and intends to strengthen its position by introducing consumers in the Middle East to more flagship and 5G products featuring OPPO's signature cutting-edge technology.

To date, OPPO is present in several markets across MEA, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and now the Levant.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marks the beginning of a journey to explore and pioneer extraordinary technology. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

