OPPO Launches Reno6 Z 5G Dedicated to Camera Native Gen Z Users

Reno6 Z 5G is the AI Portrait Expert with leading 5G performance perfect for camera native Gen Z users. Through its 64MP AI Triple Camera and range of AI portrait video enhancements, it delivers clear, natural portrait shots. At the heart of everything is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, providing a speedy 5G experience. Supporting dual mode 5G SIM (NSA and SA), the MediaTek Dimensity 800U leverages eight powerful cores of up to 2.4 GHz and fast memory to offer users an unprecedented performance when capturing content.

Ivan Wu, CEO OPPO GCC said, "With the camera native Gen Z being the most photographed generation and over 80% using their smartphone as their primary camera, it was imperative that at OPPO we focused on innovating the photography process without compromising any other features. With the Reno6 Z 5G, users can expect swift internet speeds, agile performance and fast charging alongside the ultimate photography and videography features."

Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East and Africa said, "Smartphones are no longer simply high-tech gadgets for early adopters but are intrinsically embedded in the lives of millions across the region. For young consumers, the OPPO Reno6 Z 5G powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U offers users the best experience whether they are capturing a video, playing a video game or surfing the internet. With the focus of powering myriads of high-performance devices for a range of customer segments with our innovative technologies, MediaTek looks forward to delivering the best-in-class products to meet the requirements of all customers."

ENJOY THE EXCITEMENT WITH LEADING 5G PERFORMANCE

To deliver a speedy 5G experience with better energy efficiency, Reno6 Z features the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC. It also offers 8GB of RAM with OPPO's proprietary RAM Expansion technology, meaning that a portion of 2GB/3GB/5GB of the ROM storage can be used as additional RAM when the original 8GB of RAM runs out. Hence, Reno6 Z runs smoothly even with multiple apps running at the same time.

To allow users to enjoy the 5G entertainment experience of Reno6 Z 5G for longer, it also features a large 4310mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

To significantly boost the overall performance of Reno6 Z 5G, there is System Booster, a set of system-level optimization tools designed to ensure a smooth experience throughout the phone's entire lifecycle. Moreover, Multi-cooling System is also introduced for better heat dissipation and to prevent the phone from overheating.

With its strong performance foundation, OPPO has optimized Reno6 Z to enhance the gaming experience. Customized gaming features like Quick Startup and Game Focus Mode contribute to bringing a more immersive gaming experience, blurring the boundaries between the world of virtual gaming and reality.

STUNNING DESIGN WITH THE ICONIC RENO GLOW DESIGN

Inheriting the iconic design of the Reno series, Reno6 Z 5G is instantly recognisable for its stylish appearance coming in two fantastic new OPPO-exclusive Reno Glow effect colours: Aurora and Stellar Black.

The Reno Glow effect gives the back covers of Aurora and Stellar Black a subtle glittery effect whilst also being fingerprint resistant. In addition, with the new Diamond Spectrum process, the Aurora creates an "ever-changing" colour. It shines in a whole range of different colours like its namesake, the captivating Northern Lights, when looked at from different angles.

In the front, Reno6 Z 5G packs a 6.4-inch Punch-hole AMOLED screen with a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, offering expanded and immersive graphics.

Aside from the stunning aesthetics, Reno6 Z 5G is equally thin and slim. Weighing 173g, the Aurora is 7.97mm thick, while the Stellar Black is merely 7.92mm thick making it easy to hold, silky-smooth and comfortable in hand.

THE PERFECT PORTRAIT. EVERY TIME.

Capturing portrait photos and videos have exploded in popularity for smartphone users in recent years. The OPPO Reno series currently serves more than 70 million users across the world each month, who on average, capture over 2 billion photos and over 200 million memories through video. Reno6 Z 5G continues the Reno series' pursuit of imaging and takes the portrait experience a step further by enhanced AI capabilities, making it the perfect portrait studio in the palm of your hand.

Thanks to a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 64MP main camera, plus a 32MP selfie camera on the front, the Reno6 Z 5G has multiple AI-enhanced portrait video features:

Reno6 Z 5G users can use Portrait Beautification Video to perform subtle and natural edits for portrait videos to improve appearances. With state-of-the-art AI algorithms, it can remove one's unwanted skin blemishes while retaining natural features to highlight individuality. With the ability to recognize up to 193 different facial points in video mode, the Reno6 Z 5G allows users to apply beauty effects with better precision, personalization, and authenticity

to perform subtle and natural edits for portrait videos to improve appearances. With state-of-the-art AI algorithms, it can remove one's unwanted skin blemishes while retaining natural features to highlight individuality. With the ability to recognize up to 193 different facial points in video mode, the Reno6 Z 5G allows users to apply beauty effects with better precision, personalization, and authenticity To deal with blurry, out-of-focus image problems, Focus Tracking has been introduced enabling enhanced video auto-focusing by identifying and automatically tracking main subjects consistently and steadily.

has been introduced enabling enhanced video auto-focusing by identifying and automatically tracking main subjects consistently and steadily. With Dual-view Video, users can use both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, resulting in two perspectives within the same frame in videos. It breaks the limitations of the traditional single-camera perspective while enabling more interactive and creative video shooting.

The Reno6 Z 5G also offers advanced photo features that can be found across the Reno series: Bokeh Flare Portrait creates dream-like portrait with bokeh light effect similar with professional cameras. Flash Snapshot enables users to capture moving subjects or take quick snapshots for sharper photos. Creative post-production tools like AI Palette can turn your images into the styles of those popular online with one click.

THE ULTIMATE USER EXPERIENCE

The Reno6 Z 5G comes with ColorOS11 providing greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy for a more delightful and relaxing experience.

To significantly improve the productivity of Reno6 Z 5G, Freeform Screenshots allows for translation between over 100 languages on any selected screenshot area. Air Gesture allows users to perform tasks such as scrolling up and down through pages without even touching the display. Anti-peeping for notifications enhances privacy protection by automatically hiding your private message pops-ups from other people's prying eyes.

Users are also given plenty of ways to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle with the O Relax, a built-in app containing a suite of soothing sounds and casual games to help users relieve anxiety and find inner peace, and the Artist Wallpaper Project – Envisioning Chemistry series of special wallpapers taking a look at the beauty of science and offering a burst of inspiration whenever you look at your phone.

The Reno6 Z 5G is now available at major retailers and e-commerce platforms, at a retail price of AED 1,499. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693912/MediaTek.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO