OPPO Puts Users First by Upgrading its Trustworthy Service Day Initiative

The only smartphone vendor owning an independent global service system with over 2,500 self-built customer service centres in 60 plus country markets, OPPO's multi-point, connected after-sales network offers users in every part of the world an exemplary programme. OPPO's easily accessible outlets in the MEA region provide professional experiences to customers and include 39 self-built OPPO Service Centres and widespread service points.

Tarek Zaki, Senior Product Manager at OPPO Middle East and Africa, said: "When you unbox your new smartphone, you seldom think about what could go wrong in the future. However, at OPPO we understand that accidents can happen no matter how cautious you are – and wear and tear can often take a toll on your device. OPPO Service's comprehensive coverage and technical support are here to give you peace of mind and keep you connected. We will help you make the most of your smartphone for longer."

Aiming to ease users' troubles and meet their needs, OPPO upholds the "care you care, within your reach" motto, constantly upgrading its services. Upon consulting their local service centres, users can rest assured that OPPO Service Centres use only original spare parts, with total transparency; for example, prices are clearly displayed on the official website and at every centre. Within upgraded facilities, customers can enjoy Face-To-Face Repair, where they can choose to watch the engineer as they work on the device. For those who worry over the privacy of their data, OPPO strictly abides by the General Data Protection Regulation for the highest levels of protection.

For daily service care to ensure a smooth experience for OPPO users, authorised OPPO Service Centres offer free labour cost, complimentary software upgrades for an almost brand-new device with every visit, free protective film changes several times a year. OPPO has also taken the lead to launch International Warranty Service (IWS) for designated devices, while OPPO Care offers various warranty programme such as Screen Protection Plan and Extended Warranty to fit different needs.

Moreover, OPPO customers can attend the OPPO Service Day, which now takes place from the 10th to 12th of every month (weekends excluded) at the OPPO Service Centres for a free phone disinfecting service, extended service hours, an exclusive 10%~30% discount on maintenance and phone accessories and more.

Whether users are concerned over spare part prices, safety when repairing or any other device-related issues, OPPO offers one-stop solutions to fit all their needs. For customers who prefer self-service, the live chat/hotline option is available via the official website or over the phone. Users can set a layout for their desktop, adjust screen on/off gestures, and more; they can also visit the FAQs page or use the e-mail form for queries, suggestions and hot topics.

To ensure that OPPO users receive the maximum benefits from their smartphones, OPPO maintains the highest quality standards with more than 85% of its devices' components developed within the company's own factories. Apart from the quality tests conducted in the QE Lab, each OPPO smartphone which is commercially ready for sales eventually undergoes over 390 tests in total before it leaves the factory.

OPPO continues to push the boundaries of quality and design, delivering a human-centric experience that surpasses customer expectations and empowers users to elevate their lives through technology. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae. follow us @OPPOCare

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

