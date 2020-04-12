OPPO to License Cellular Patents to the IoT Industry Through Avanci Marketplace

The company is diversifying its portfolio beyond smartphones to include frontier technologies such as IoT, 5G and AR

DUBAI, UAE, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global technology brand OPPO announced that it would license its worldwide 3G and 4G standard-essential patents to the IoT and automotive markets through leading patent licensing platform Avanci. The company that has been at the forefront of innovation in the smartphone market is diversifying its portfolio to include frontier technologies such as IoT, 5G and Augmented reality (AR), to provide more immersive and personalized technological experiences to users worldwide.

OPPO has been strengthening its R&D capabilities and innovations to support the company's aim of providing cutting-edge smart devices and services for the era of intelligent connectivity. In line with this endeavour, as of February 29, 2019, OPPO has obtained more than 43,000 worldwide patents with over 16,000 patents granted globally.

Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO, said, "OPPO is committed to the development of industry-leading technology innovations. We are licensing OPPO's essential patent portfolio to the industry based on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. We are pleased to offer our 3G and 4G communications standard-essential patents for licensing through Avanci to IoT and automotive manufacturers."

Avanci is a patent licensing platform that provides a license to the vast majority of 3G and 4G cellular standard-essential patents for the Internet of Things products and connected vehicles.

Kasim Alfalahi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avanci said, "We are delighted to welcome OPPO, a smartphone industry leader to the Avanci platform. Avanci enables companies such as OPPO to earn a reasonable return on their R&D investments, through an efficient marketplace that balances the interests of patent owners and licensees around the world, and enables continued innovation."

OPPO will soon be launching a variety of new and distinctive IoT products, including wireless headphones that create a personalized audio experience and function as an essential entrance to the world of smart voice services.

"We understand the demands of tech-savvy consumers in the Middle East and are looking forward to bringing world-class IoT devices and exquisite audio products to the region," added Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing an excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up a factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers also and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region precisely. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

