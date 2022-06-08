Orbex Expands Its Product Offering with 11 Major Cryptocurrency Pairs

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbex, a leading investment firm offering forex and CFD trading services, has announced the expansion of its asset range with the introduction of cryptocurrency trading. Orbex's new cryptocurrency range comes amid increasing demand for online crypto trading and features eleven of the world's largest coins by market capitalization including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polkadot, EOS, Chainlink and Stellar.

Available exclusively on orbex.com, the newly listed cryptocurrencies are all pegged against the US dollar and can be traded on a 24-hour basis on the broker's world-leading MetaTrader 4 platform. Featuring some of the most sought-after digital currencies, Orbex's new crypto range affords traders the opportunity to Buy and Sell crypto CFDs and trade their fluctuating prices without having to buy or store digital currencies in a wallet.

The introduction of the new crypto range adds to the broker's rapidly expanding suite of tradable assets which currently features some of the world's most popular markets including forex, equities, indices, metals, energies, and futures. Commenting on the news, Orbex Chairman Abdullah Abbas has stated:

"Delivering on our promise of providing our clients access to a wide range of markets at the best possible trading conditions, we are very pleased to announce the launch of our new cryptocurrency offering. Orbex clients can now diversify their portfolio with some of the world's leading cryptocurrencies, available to trade with CFDs 24/5. At Orbex, we remain committed to keeping pace with market trends and gauging investor demand in order to continue to innovate with new assets, tools, and services for our clients."

Orbex's cryptocurrency launch follows the kickoff of the broker's MENA Forex Roadshow which will see a series of local educational seminars in Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Egypt. Hosted by Orbex's expert team of market analysts and investment strategists, the MENA Forex Roadshow was designed to give participants the opportunity to gain exclusive insights into what they can expect from the forex markets in 2022 and beyond.

About Orbex

Orbex is a leading global investment services firm offering award-winning forex and CFD trading services at some of the most competitive conditions. Since its inception in 2010, Orbex has committed to providing access to first-in-class trading and investing solutions that are backed by leading education, expert research tools and the ongoing support needed to assist clients in navigating the global financial markets.

