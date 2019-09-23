Over 100 Attend ASTM International's First Chapter Launch, in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, over 100 leaders from industry, government, and academia attended the launch celebration of ASTM International's first-ever chapter. The chapter will be based in the United Arab Emirates.

Rashid bin Fahad, Ph.D., who is serving as the chapter's first president, said, "This is an exciting development in the cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and ASTM International. We begin this chapter with a focus on construction, which reflects the world-class infrastructure here in the UAE."

Taco van der Maten, ASTM International's 2019 board chairman and marketing manager at Malvern PANalytical in The Netherlands, gave the keynote speech. "ASTM International and the Gulf have become partners in progress. Over 100 ASTM International members now serve across 26 technical committees, the largest representation in the Gulf," he said. "This chapter will build on our momentum."

ASTM International President Katharine Morgan added, "We are well-positioned to deepen ASTM International's relationships in the UAE more than ever before."

Abdulla Al Maeeni, director general of the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and Shakir Farsakh, principal commercial officer with the U.S. Commercial Service, also provided welcome remarks at the event, which took place at Dubai's One and Only Royal Mirage hotel. The event was sponsored by Knauf Middle East.

For many years, UAE stakeholders have been involved in developing and using ASTM International standards. For example, over the past five years, ASTM International, the International Code Council, and the U.S. International Trade Administration have jointly collaborated with UAE and other Gulf leaders to support standards and codes for sustainable construction in the region.

According to organizers, the chapter will increase UAE involvement in standards-related activities and events, including those focused on the region's specific needs. Regular meetings and events will be scheduled to further collaboration, deepen technical understanding, reach out to university students, and advance emerging technologies and innovation. For example, a Nov. 13 tour of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council laboratory is being planned as the next chapter event.

