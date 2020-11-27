Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards

The popular choice Award Ceremony for the hospitality industry in Dubai was held online on Zoom

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A different but very interesting award event was attended by over 100 top hospitality leaders in Middle East online on Zoom. The current pandemic situations forced Hozpitality Group to move the actual award ceremony to an online event keeping in mind of everyone's safety.

"The Awards were previously scheduled to be held at the poolside venue at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway hotel, had to be moved online keeping in mind of the current Pandemic", said Raj Bhatt, Found der and CEO, Hozpitality group. We are sad that we could not host a great event like every year but we are sure we will pass these times together and come back stronger, he added.

The list of all the award winners can be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/award-winners/winners-2020

Previously, the Chef Excellence Awards were also held online and over 50 best Chefs in MEA were awarded by Hozpitality Group. The chef awards were in partnership with the Emirates Culinary Guild.

The list of Chef Award winners can be found at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/chef-winners/chef-winners-2020

Kevork Deldelian, CEO, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA Group won the Hotelier of the Year Award while Elaine Watson, Cluster GM, Aloft + Element Me'aisam & Aloft Dubai South walked away with "General Manager of the Year" title.

Among the other prominent winners were:-

Entrepreneur of the Year:- Suneel Bhambhani, MD, Fusion Food & Entertainment Dubai

Executive Chef of the Year:- Vijay Anand, Executive Chef, Address Hotels

CSR Champion of the Year:- Aklilu Admekom, Director of Talent, Two Seasons Hotel Management Dubai

Hotel of the Year (5 Star):- Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai

Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway):- The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Best New Luxury Hotel of the Year:- Five Jumeirah Village

Best Hospitality Employer of the Year :- Accor Middle East

HR/Training of the Year:- Khaled Bani Amer, Cluster Director of Talent & Culture, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach

Hotel Team of the year:- The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection

Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the year:- Abdulla Ahmad Al Abdulla, Group COO, Central Hotels

Hospitality Leader of the Year:- Guido De Wilde, COO, Marriott International

Young Hotelier of the Year:- Mark Kirby, Area General Manager, Address Hotels and Resorts

HR Leader of the Year:- Mustafa Hassan, Cluster Director of Learning & Development, Central Hotels, Dubai

The online Awards are a proof that Covid 19 can sow us down but cannot stop us, said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group. We are happy that the winners are happy and are celebrating their win. This year we had over 300 nominations for various categories and over 80,000 votes for the popular choice awards, Vandana added.

The Awards were presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry, said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

We are happy to have the consistent support from our sponsors from the beginning, the Main Sponsors for the Awards are US Meat Export Federation and Bragard and the Awards were powered by Delta Food Industries. The category sponsors are Ecolab while the other partners are:- ICCA Dubai, ZEE TV Middle East, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, The Visiting Tailor, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events added Raj Bhatt.

"The online event was made possible our partner Teddy from Fusia Events, all the coordination, handling of the webinar, production was handled by him", said Raj. Every year Fusia Events helps us with the stage, light and sound, this year since we were doing the Awards online, Teddy agreed to handle the event online. Teddy has helped us to make this event seamless and look professional. If any of your hotels or teams need help with online webinars and events, he is the right man to connect with, added Raj.

Raj thanked Restofair RAK for the wonderful custom made winner trophies for the Awards like every year.

Our mission is to bring Hospitality Industry closer. The new Hozpitality platform offers a place to connect with people interested in Hospitality industry. This empowers people to learn from each other and to better understand the world and the industry, added Raj.

The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish you the best of luck with your entries.

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals from over 186 countries thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

Founder & CEO

HOZPITALITY GROUP

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78

Email:- [email protected]

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com,

SOURCE Hozpitality Group