Paints & Coatings Industry Recovery Key to Reactive Diluents Market Growth, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recent report on the reactive diluents market concludes that the market will cross the billion dollar threshold in the next two years.

Primarily used as viscosity regulators and thinners, reactive diluents are extensively used to manufacture paints and adhesives. As industries strive to adopt co-polymerization to aid proper mixing, usage of reactive diluents is acquiring significant ground. Moreover, their high tensile strength makes their usage highly suitable in the construction industry.

Reactive diluents are also renowned for curbing volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions, thus accelerating their adoption in the coatings & paints industry. Besides, manufacturers are attempting to introduce green reactive diluents from biodegradable materials and plant oils. These initiatives will prove highly beneficial to the environment by reducing harmful emissions.

"The demand for high quality products have compelled manufacturers to introduce innovations in their existing portfolios, such as bio-resourced reactive diluents, providing them with a competitive edge," says the FMI analyst.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12301

Key Takeaways from FMI's Reactive Diluents Market Study

Demand shall remain unswerving across the paints & coatings industry throughout the forecast period

Surging construction & infrastructure projects shall provide traction to the reactive diluents markets due to high tensile strength

Multi-function reactive diluents will hold major sway from 2020-2030

Asia to record an impressive surge in reactive diluents usage due to heightening construction and infrastructure projects

Reactive Diluents Market- Key Trends

Government legislations to arrest VOC emission is heightening reactive diluents adoption across key industries

Manufacturing of solvent-free epoxy anticorrosive coatings is heightening adoption of reactive diluents

COVID-19 will impede growth, owing to extreme sluggishness in the construction, automotive and paints & coatings industries

Availability of substitutes such as phenolic diluents will restrict growth prospects as the latter offers better heat resistance

Reactive Diluents Market- Region-wise Analysis

Asia-Pacific will spearhead global reactive diluents market growth in the wake of rapid industrialization and rising infrastructure projects

will spearhead global reactive diluents market growth in the wake of rapid industrialization and rising infrastructure projects China shall reach the pinnacle of the East-Asian market growth as it is a major electronics manufacturing hub

shall reach the pinnacle of the East-Asian market growth as it is a major electronics manufacturing hub Surging construction projects will drive demand across South Asian markets

Europe & North America shall generate steady demand between 2020 and 2030

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12301

Reactive Diluents Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global reactive diluents market include, but are not limited to, Adeka Corporation, Sachem Inc., Hexion Inc., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries, Olin Corporation, Arkema Group, Ipox Chemicals GmbH and Atul Ltd. These players are constantly enhancing their product portfolio and expanding their geographical presence.

Aditya Birla Group is a prominent player in the South Asian market, offering the Epotec Reactive Diluents. These are epoxy laden compounds which react with curing agents to become amalgamated with the epoxy system.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12301

Reactive Diluents Market Taxonomy

Type

Aliphatic

Aromatic

Cycloaliphatic

Function

Mono Functional

Multi-Functional

End Use

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Composite

Flooring

Others

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia & Pacific

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of East Asia

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a Discount for this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-12301

Get Valuable Insights into Reactive Diluents Market

Future Market Insights provides an executive level blueprint of reactive diluents in its recently published research report. It offers refined forecasts pertaining to revenue growth witnessed across various segments. Trends impacting the market's trajectory across these segments are also studied in detail for the period between 2020 and 2030. In addition, a historical forecast ranging from 2015-2019 has also been incorporated so as to provide a holistic picture of the relevant growth parameters influencing expansion trajectories during the upcoming decade.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Chemicals & Materials Landscape

Technical Fluids Market: The technical fluids market research report published by FMI includes a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. The forecast period under question ranges from 2019-2029.

Perfume Ingredient Chemicals Market: Investigate FMI's insightful study on the perfume ingredient chemicals market, segmented on the basis of product type and application and profiled across seven prominent regions for the assessment period ranging from 2017 to 2027.

Reactive Softeners Textile Industry Market: The global reactive softeners textile industry market report in progress by FMI elucidates on the prominent dynamics influencing growth parameters across the following segments: ionic nature and fabric type across seven geographies from 2017-2027.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/reactive-diluents-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/reactive-diluents-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights